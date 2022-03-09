Mr. Lee Roy Writtenberry, age 74 of White Plains, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at his residence. He was a U. S. Army Veteran, a rifle marksman while in the service and a truck driver for Fort Hill Construction. Lee is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Nellie Williams Writtenberry, a son, Duane Lee Writtenberry ( Melissa Sanderson) , a granddaughter, Brittany Sanderson and a great granddaughter Aleigha McKenzie Grant all of White Plains. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment on the cemetery grounds of Lake Gaston Christian Life Center in Ebony, Va. with American Legion Post 79 Military Honors. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Writtenberry family.
