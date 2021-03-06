Mrs. Barbara Walker Matthews, age 83 , of Smith Cross Roads, died Sunday, February 21, 2021 at VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. She was a nurse for the former Dr. Saunders and for the Pineview Assisted Living Facility for twenty years and the widow of William A. “Bill” Matthews. Barbara is survived by her two sons; William A. Matthews, Jr. and wife Kathy Harris Matthews of Chase City and Barry Matthews and wife Terry Lynn Matthews of Matoaca, Va.; her brother Raymond Walker of South Hill; her sister, La Nell Duncan of Birmingham, AL.; her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be conducted on Saturday March 6th at 2:00 P.M. in Ephesus Baptist Church, Smith Cross Roads by Reverend Nathan Cobb. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 P.M. until service time in the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be sent through our website at www.crowderhitecrews.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Ephesus Baptist Church, c/o Amanda Gibson, 487 Spring Rd., South Hill, Va. 23970. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Matthews family.
