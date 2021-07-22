Mr. Ronnie Lee Mann, Jr., age 42, of Brodnax, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Staunton, Va. He was a Tower Climber (Tower Dawg) for QualTeck Wireless of Staunton, Va. He is survived by his wife of ten years Melissa Tucker Mann, four daughters; Amber Pierce (Matt) of La Crosse, Kaysi Wooton of Alabama, Paige Wooton of Brodnax and Elizabeth Mann also of Brodnax, two sons; Trevor McKoin of Blackstone and Christian Mann of Boydton, his mother Lila Simmons Mann, two sisters; Tonya Duffer (Tony) of Bracey and Stephanie Aleman (Kevin) of La Crosse, a half-sister Crystal Jones of Henderson, N.C. , a grandson Braxton Pierce, five nieces; Chasity Phillips, Brittany Cross, Christina Foster, Alliegh Hutchins and Sadie Young, two nephews Colin Young and Mason Hutchins, great niece and nephew Bentleigh and Wyatt Cross, maternal mother and father-in-law Mary and Clinton Hutchins.
A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in New Hope Baptist Church with interment in Woodland Cemetery, Chase City. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Mann family.