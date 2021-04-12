Mrs. Diane Elliott Curtis, age 65, of Brodnax, died on Sunday April 11, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family. She was a retired supervisor for the Brunswick County Department of Social Services, a member of the South Hill United Methodist Church and a long time active member and past president of the following organizations: The Business and Professional Women’s Club, the Ladies Auxiliary of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the South Hill Dixie Youth Baseball and Softball. Mrs. Curtis is survived by her husband of 36 years, Donald R. Curtis of Brodnax; her daughter, Jessica C. Pearce of Baskerville (Keith); her grandson, Curtis Pearce; her parents, Eggleston “E.C.” and Gladys Elliott of Danville; her two sisters: Donna Dalton of Danville and Denise Davis of Danville (J.W.) and her niece, Amanda Dalton. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Thursday April 15th, at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends starting at 12:30 P.M. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association at P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924 or to the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary at 114 N. Brunswick Avenue, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Curtis family.
