Mr. Alvin Winfred Hale, age 84, of South Hill, died on Friday, March 26, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Hale was a career soldier with the United States Army and a Veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Hale is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Hale of South Hill; his daughter, Mary Ann Vega of South Hill; his three grandchildren: Jason Vega (Amy), Jonathan Vega (Kathryn) and Paul Vega, Jr. (Joanna); his many loving great-grandchildren; his two sisters: Pat Morris of La Crosse and Betty Glasscock of La Crosse; his three little angels: Cierra Fuller, Isaiah Fuller and Chance Newcomb; his two pet dogs: Fuzzy Face and Bobo and his many wonderful neighbors. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial contributions in Mr. Hale’s name may be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association at P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hale family.
