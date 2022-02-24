Frances Anne Campbell Vassi, 63, of Chase City, VA went to be with her Savior, February 16, 2022.
Frances was born December 8, 1958, in Clifton Forge, VA to and preceded in death by her mother, Frances Lorine Persinger (New), father, Jeramiah Leo Campbell and stepfather, Bobby Ray New.
She graduated from New Castle High School, New Castle, VA in 1977, involved with many clubs and became Manager of the Girls Basketball Team, due to a diagnose of Rheumatoid Arthritis, but would rather have been out on the court. After graduation, Frances ventured in to Songwriting, then producing those songs, while living in Goodview, VA. Such songs as “Guns, Love and Whiskey”, Love Doesn’t Slam Doors (And Do Like You Do)”, etc. She also performed such recordings of Patsy Cline’s song, when asked after she moved to Chase City, VA. Frances’ writing career continued with the publication of two books, “Internet Obsessions: Read My Mind” and Psycho Karmatic Minds-The Fourth Eye”. In between her song, book writing and their publications, Frances even took up the art of painting which several people purchased and completed her Certification in Ministry. She was known as Reverend Dr. Frani D.D. (Universal Life Church Ministries Network).
Frances’ health had a toll from her early childhood to the time that she passed. She is wanting everyone to know she fought a good fight then she became tired, however, she is finally at peace. She also wants, again, to thank her loving companion Steve Helton who has given her so much hope, strength, perseverance all these years, after many cancer treatments, numerous studies, and dodging viruses.
Frances is also preceded in death by her baby daughter Seth Ann, grandparents Albert and Ruby Elmore, Roy and Effie Persinger, Willie Myrtle New.
Frances is survived by her sons Ronnie “Houston” Fisher, Jr., Daniel Davis (Nikki) and granddaughters, Jolyne (a.k.a Josie) and Scarlett. Dearest sisters Jeanie Drummond (Bernie) and Dianne Edwards (Jay) and beloved nephew, nieces and numerous adored grandnephews and grandnieces. Special thanks to Henry and Norman Robertson, landlords of Frances.
Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice.
The families of Frances Vassi wish extend their sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses of VCU Community Memorial Hospital, hospice caregivers, churches, and organizations.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Rev. Don Bryant officiating.
The family will receive friends Monday, from 12:30 until 1:30 P.M. at Powell Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com.
Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.