Edith Powell, 94, of South Hill, VA peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Charles L. Powell. She is survived by her devoted children, Charles Powell, Jr. and Shelia Bowman.
The family will receive friends from 12 pm – 6:00 p.m. Thursday October 28, 2021 at Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, 301 W Atlantic St, South Hill, VA 23970. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at Crestview Memorial Park, 18599 US-1, La Crosse, VA 23950. Officiant, Pastor Tyrone Craighead, First Baptist Church, La Crosse, VA. Eulogist, Rev. Bryan J. Stevens, Pastor, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Powhatan, VA.
Services entrusted to the professional staff of Oris P. Jones Funeral Est. 434.447.7158