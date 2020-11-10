Mr. Thomas Hart “Toby” Watson, age 90, of La Crosse, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was a Korean War Navy Veteran, a life member of La Crosse Baptist Church, the former mayor of La Crosse and a retired Post Master for the Union Level Post Office. Mr. Watson is survived by the love of his life and his wife of 70 years, Pearl Clary Watson of La Crosse; his daughter, Sheree Brown (Greg) of Knightdale, NC; his son, Thomas H. “Tommy” Watson, Jr. (Annette) of Midlothian; his five grandchildren: Heath Brown, Tifani Brown, Trevor Brown, Shane Clary and Wendy Hatcher and his great-granddaughter, Skyler Dixon. Mr. Watson was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Annie Watson, his grandparents who raised him, John and Mary Lou Allen, his six sisters and two brothers. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in La Crosse Cemetery with full American Legion Post 79 Military Honors. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Watson family.
Most Popular
Articles
- 6 wounded and 1 dead in Sunday morning shooting
- Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Announcement
- The Cannon Murders; Mecklenburg’s unsolved mystery
- Powell Groomed Young Athletes; Led Numerous PVM Teams to Titles
- Mecklenburg County
- Victim identified in October shooting
- Region VIII Superintendents talk reopening concerns
- VEC warns against phone and email scams
- Rotary members travel to VA Beach for District Conference
- Share the LOVE with MacCallum More Museum & Gardens, Mecklenburg County & Virginia Tourism, November 15th.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.