Mrs. Marilyn Estes Wright of South Hill died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Cabell E. and Christine Elliott Estes. Mrs. Wright was a former teacher in Hanover, Warren, and Mecklenburg County Public Schools with 32 years of experience.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 40 years, Charles C. Wright; her sons, Andrew C. Wright (Susannah) of Falls Church, Patrick T. Wright of South Hill, and Stuart C. Wright (Sara Butkovich) of South Hill, six sisters; Betty E. Ballard (Joe) and Shirley E. Watts (Allen) both of Chesterfield, Sarah E. Calhoun (Charles) of South Hill, Sandra E. Nemeth (Kenneth) also of South Hill, Linda E. Shelton of Bracey, and Velva E. Kindley (Larry) of Buffalo Junction. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Joseph and Campbell Wright. She was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Cabell and Courtney Lee Goodwyn.
A celebration of life service will be conducted Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM, in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory by Reverend Carl Bagley with interment in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Tabernacle Baptist Church, Attn: HP Thomas, 1212 Chalk Level Road, South Hill, VA, Southside Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 546, South Hill, VA or South Hill Fire Department, 114 N. Brunswick Ave., South Hill, VA 23970.
Online condolences may be sent through our website at www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wright Family.