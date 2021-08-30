Margaret Ricketson Harris age 76, the wife of the late William E. Harris, went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2021. She was a long time member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church in Boydton, Virginia. She was a former member of Boydton Life Station. She enjoyed spending time with her family, tending to her many flowers and reading her Bible. Survivors include her daughter Teresa H. Park and her husband Renny of Boydton, her son Tim Harris of Boydton. She is also survived by her Gandchildren Renfrew H, Park, IV (Amanda), Thomas G. Park (Hannah), Jace Park, Laura B. Harris, William B. Harris, and Joshua D. Harris & Great Grandchildren Renleigh M. Park and Eloise Lynn Park, Maliah R. Washington, Harrison Smith, as well as numerous Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, Great Nephews, and Cousins. In addition to her husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Marvin L. & Guinevere P. Ricketson, her brothers, William (Bill) H. Ricketson, Jack A. Ricketson, Earl Ricketson, and Luther Ricketson. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 3577 Phillis Road, Boydton, VA. 23917, Boydton Volunteer Fire Department, P.O.Box 8, Boydton, VA. 23917, Boydton Life Station, P.O.Box 182 Boydton, VA, 23917 or to any Animal Shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harris family.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.