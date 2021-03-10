Glorious Simmons Bennett departed this life on February 23, 2021 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her father, John Warren Simmons and brother, John Wayne Simmons.
She graduated from East End High School in 1964 and Virginia Union University in 1968 with a BS Degree in Biology. She was a life member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. She was employed with the Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services as a Microbiologist.
She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Willie; daughter, Natalie; mother, Maria Simmons; sister, Betty Brown (Wayne); sister-in-law, Louise Simmons; niece, Jenika Simmons; nephews, Jabahri Simmons (Neelum), Kenneth Brown (Christine) and Michael Brown; three great-nieces; four great-nephews; other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be at 11 am, Wed. Mar. 3 at St Mark’s Episcopal Church Cemetery and live-streamed at www.orispjones.com.
In lieu of flowers, donate to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church ECW, P.O. Box 227, Bracey, VA 23919 or American Cancer Society, click on link, http://main.acsevents.org/goto/glorious
Services entrusted to Oris P. Jones Funeral Est., South Hill, VA