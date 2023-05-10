From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Destroying America in Steps

We have watched our President take various steps that are destroying our nation. Among the most notorious have been his presidential decree that has ended America’s self-reliance on our natural resources in the name of fighting climate change. At the same time, he is enriching China by reducing the tax on the solar panels needed for the solar power we are being forced to use. He ignores that they are building dirty coal fired power plants as fast as they can. This past week it took two more steps.
Emasculating Our Military
Just a few years ago, men and women were proud to serve in the United States military. Most Americans appreciated that these patriotic citizens risk their lives fighting evil in the world. After President Biden ordered a sloppy, ill-advised retreat from Afghanistan that left a dozen of our men and women to die, many wondered why they should wear the uniform. Some decided not to re-enlist while new recruitment has dropped.
If that was not demoralizing enough, this week his 'woke' military leadership began a recruitment campaign that featured a troop morphing into a drag queen. Not many potential recruits, male or female, have any interest in being associated with organizations that glorify abnormal behavior.
Years ago, when I was in boot camp, any type of antisocial behavior was unacceptable. The drill sergeants let the word get around that anything that disrupted the unit's ability to work together could be dealt with at a 'blanket party'. This is when a blanket is thrown over the head of the offender and then many would work him over physically. It is hard to imagine that fellow troops won’t do that today.
Manipulating Mortgages
By presidential dictate, the Biden administration has decided to penalize home buyers with good credit to achieve equity. Higher fees on those with good credit will be redistributed to home buyers with poor credit.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency will charge those with good credit an additional fee on their mortgages. As proposed, on May 1, the federally backed mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac established new loan-level price adjustments with private banks nationwide. Those additional fees will be used to subsidize home buyers with risky credit scores. Low credit scores are often because individuals either don’t pay outstanding loans as agreed to or not at all. Those with higher scores have a track record of paying their bills on time.
According to a Washington Times story, "Mortgage industry specialists say homebuyers with credit scores of 680 or higher will pay, for example, about $40 per month more on a home loan of $400,000.
A New York Post story stated, "buyers with credit scores of 679 or lower will have their fees slashed, resulting in more favorable mortgage rates. For example, a buyer with a 620 FICO credit score with a down payment of 5% or less gets a 1.75% fee discount – a decrease from the old fee rate of 3.50% for that bracket."
Meantime, David Stevens – a former head of the Mortgage Bankers Association who served as commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration during the Obama administration – declared the new rule to be "unprecedented." "This was a blatant and significant cut of fees for their highest-risk borrowers and a clear increase on much better credit quality buyers.
Stevens wrote on social media, "This confusing approach won’t work and more importantly couldn’t come at a worse time for an industry struggling to get back on its feet after these past 12 months. To do this at the onset of the spring market is almost offensive to the market, consumers, and lenders."
The new rules come as the housing market struggles after the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate spiked to more than 7% in March following multiple interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. In January 2021, mortgage rates in the U.S. set a record low for a 30-year fixed loan.
What should I tell my daughter and son-in-law who are currently looking for a house? Do I suggest that they ruin their credit rating by not paying their bills on time or at all so that the credit rating companies reduce their rate to below 620?
What is the presidential thought process that would drive people to act irresponsibly?
