On My Mind: Defensive minded GT made it with ACC title

Wow, this year's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament had a surprising and unusual ending as two teams, Duke and Virginia, had to forfeit games. Duke on Thursday night as they had a team member tested positive for COVID 19. And then Virginia had to forfeit their Friday night game as a team member also tested positive.
It left for a strange championship game as Florida State had played only one game and Georgia Tech had played only one game. Florida State had its game against Duke forfeited before defeating North Carolina in its semi-final game. The Tar Heel were stone cold in the first half, hitting just 26 percent from the floor. They made a game of it in the second half before a late run by Florida State sealed the victory.
Georgia Tech defeated Miami in a very tight game before sealing the 4-point victory with a dunk at the end. That, as it turned out, allowed Georgia Tech to move into the title game after Virginia had to withdraw from the Tournament because of the COVID testing.
It was similar for Florida State as they played one game, winning over North Carolina by just three points. I feel sure that in the history of the ACC, there had never been a championship tournament in which the two teams had played only one game each to get to that title game.
Georgia Tech proved that defense can win games. For the powerful Florida State, it was clear that they need a true point guard. It had to be obvious that they had no one who could control the ball. State had 24 turnovers as the Georgia Tech defense continually picked their pockets or forced them to make errant passes. When you lose by less than 10 points, those 24 turnovers loom as one reason for the loss.
For Georgia Tech, they never let up with the defensive pressure, and it paid off. Being an ACC fan, I wish both teams, as well as any other ACC teams in the NCAA Tournament, play well.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –The Colored Teachers of Mecklenburg County Public Schools, in solidarity, agreed that due to the financial condition of the county that they would teach 10 days for no pay if the county would agree that they be paid for the final 10 days of the month.
1941 – Mr. H. C. Pointer, who for the past few years has served as the Chief of Police for the Town of South Hill, died at age 60.
Mr. J. H. Kilmartin, who for the past few months has served as Pharmacist at Montgomery Drug Co., received his orders to report for active duty in the U. S. Navy. He is to report for duty on April 1 at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital.
“No Bride for the Groom” will be presented by the faculty of Buckhorn High School. The cast includes Miss Nellie Bigger, Arthur Snellings, Miss Cathryn Conner, Mrs. Margurite Morse, Hugh Elliott, Mrs. J. Frances Gordon, Jim Warren, Mrs. Willie N. Creedle, Mrs. J. H. Brown, Charlie Baker, Miss Frances Warren and Miss Thelma Petty.
1951 – Dr. Thomas J. Fitzgerald was elected President of the South Hill Rotary Club.
Floyd Dalton of Mt. Jackson, Va. became the new Manager of Hotel Lincoln in South Hill, effective April 1.
Mr. N. E. Strickland purchased the South Hill Shoe Service on North Mecklenburg Ave.
1961 – Jeffreys-Lambert Hardware of South Hill purchased Spaulding-Moss Supply Company of Chase City. It will be under the management of Raymond Thorpe.
Bill Fanning was elected President of the local Dale Carnegie Class being conducted in South Hill.
Willie Lew Elam, a native of South Hill, retired from Imperil Tobacco Company. Over his long career with the company Elam served in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Canada and Africa.
1971 – Chrys Taylor of Clarksville was crowned Miss Mecklenburg County. First Runner-Up was Pam Hall of South Hill and Second Runner-Up was Brenda Evans of Boydton.
Mrs. Millie L. Wells was honored after 20 years of service with the Mecklenburg County ASCS office in Boydton.
Park View's poor performance at the foul line, only 8 of 18, cost the Dragons the State Championship. Chatham hit 16 of 22 foul shots to win 57-54. Ed Rogers led the Park View scoring with 19 points, followed by Buddy Morris with 11 and Kenneth Walker scored 10 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
Buddy Morris scored a career high 26 points to lead Park View to a 67-53 semifinal win over James Monroe. Ed Rogers scored 16 points and Kenneth Walker added 14.
1981 – The South Hill Junior Woman's Club announced five contestants for the Miss South Hill Pageant – Connie Dix, Ellen Nanney, Robin Sadler, Ann Smith and Sandra Wall.
The Lawrenceville Garden Club celebrated its 57th Anniversary. Mrs. Marion W. Peebles Jr. was the present president.
Brunswick County Administrator Jesse L. Fowler Jr. agreed to resign his position, effective March 17, after the Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to remove him from office.
Marine Lance Corporal Gary T. Fields of Rt. 1, Alberta, reported for duty at Okinawa.
Mrs. Margaret L. Baird, a native of Valentines, was appointed Postmaster of the Henrico, N. C. Post Office
Clarence Baisey, Chief of rhe South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, received a Safety Award of Merit from the Selected Risk Insurance Co. for the Department's Outstanding Safety Record of 5 years without an accident or a fireman being injured.
1991 – Joseph W. Bland Sr. of Alberta died March 16 at age 78. Mr. Bland served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1948-52 and held principalships in Brunswick, King George and Charlotte counties.
Bluestone Middle School sixth grader Lisa Ann Rudd won the Mecklenburg County Spelling Bee Championship. Ade Walker, a Park View sixth grader, was Runner-Up.
Three teachers at La Crosse Elementary School were named to the 1990 Edition of Who's Who Among American Teachers – Rachel Crowder, Katherine Crutchfield and Rita Tanner.
2001 – Lambs Thrift Shop opened in La Crosse inside the La Crosse Commerce Center. Brenda Freeman is helping to manage the new operation.
Good Hope Baptist Church in Blackridge set the installation of Rev. Steven Jones for March 25.
BGF Industries honored employees who had worked 15 years or more. They included Pearl Jones, 36 years; Jack Clary, 33; Walter Sculthorpe, 30; Lois Smith, 29; Mary Duncan, 25; JoAnn Bowers, 25; Clarence Alston, 25; Carter Phillips, 25; Arthur Davis, 25; Elsie Dishmon, 25; Gertrude Bottoms, 25, Patricia Williams, 25; Annie Duncan, 22 and Keith Wilkinson, 17 years.
Brunswick loss in the State Semifinals to Martinsville, 71-59. Brunswick ended its season with a 24-3 record. Darius Hargrove led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Embar Parham scored 15 points and Robert Crayton added 11.
2011 – Candi Adcock was named Teacher of the Year for South Hill Elementary.
The Brunswick Bulldogs made it all the way under coach Bryant Stith as they won the Group II State Championship with a 55-48 victory over Waynesboro. Jason Rice was almost perfect as he hit 7 of 8 shots fron the floor and 2 of 2 foul shots for a game-high 16 points. Shaquille Jones added 11 points while B. J. Stith and Javonte Green had 8 points each. The win completed a 29-1 season for the Bulldogs who's only loss was to a AAA team.
