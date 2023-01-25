The Wright Report

Republicans Were Right on Crime
Week Two of the General Assembly Session is underway, and we’ve heard from community leaders and police all over the Commonwealth: crime is a rising problem in Virginia, and our constituents expect action.
This isn’t partisan. Local Democratic leaders have asked for this as they see an unacceptable spike in shootings in our cities.
Cops need more tools to take dangerous criminals and illegal guns off the streets, and the people who commit crimes with firearms need to be off the street for longer.
Until Democrats took over in 2020, police had the ability to stop drivers for several things that would often lead to the confiscation of illegal firearms and the arrest of dangerous criminals.
We're advancing legislation that would give some of those tools back to police, so they can interdict dangerous felons with firearms before they act.
We're also moving forward legislation that will ensure that those accused of the most heinous crimes make a more convincing case before being allowed out on bail.
Far too many people have offended, been released, and then committed violent crimes since Democrats undid these common-sense measures.
We're also taking steps to ensure that the dealers who push deadly fentanyl in our communities are held accountable for the lives they take with their poison.
House Republicans are focused on building safer communities for every Virginian.
Let’s Talk Taxes
Democrats spent some time Wednesday morning making their case to block tax cuts. Here's why they're wrong.
Several competitor states (North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia) have recently passed legislation to reduce their individual income tax burden.
Other competitor states (Tennessee, Florida, and Texas) do not impose an individual income tax at all.
As a result, increasing the Virginia standard deduction is necessary to attract and maintain people and jobs in the Commonwealth by easing the state tax burden.
At the same time, this has the added benefit of making Virginia's tax system more progressive by targeting tax relief toward low-to-middle income Virginians.
Republicans Committed on Education
Education is the first legacy we leave to our children, and voters sent us to Richmond to ensure that their kids get the best.
But during week two hearings, it was abundantly clear that House Democrats aren't listening to parents -- only the teachers' unions.
Democrats argued -- and voted -- against common sense measures that would have given parents a heads up if their child checked out something obscene from a school library.
They spent a significant amount of time arguing that children in failing schools should remain trapped in those failing schools because of concerns about equity.
Voters sent us here to fight for a better education for their children. We're not going to stop.
Making Everyday Life More Affordable
There are several bills moving this week on taxation in advance of our emphasis on making life more affordable for Virginians next week.
We will have more to say about this subject soon, but all our tax legislation has one thing in common -- helping to fight the invisible thief of inflation President Biden has unleashed on Virginians.
We Love Seeing You in Richmond
Our office always enjoys seeing constituents come to Richmond to meet with me on what matters to them most. From Mecklenburg, we talked with Alex Gottschalk (Deputy County Administrator), Tom Tanner (B.O.S), Dennis Spence (VCDL) andChad Nehme (Cannabis Cultivators of VA). From Lunenburg, we met with Sheriff Arthur Townsend, Jr., Mike Hankins (B.O.S.) From Nottoway, I met with Supervisors Helen Simmons, Sherman Vaughn, John Roark and Mayor Phil Miskovic (Mayor of Crewe). Lastly, representing Amelia was County Administrator Taylor Harvie and Board of Supervisors Member Dextor Jones.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me during session is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061 or 804.698.1161. You can also send mail to our district office at P.O. Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974, or our Capitol office at Room E411, Pocahontas Building, 900 E. Main Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219.
