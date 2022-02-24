Making The Right Choice?

Dear Editor,
In a recent news article in a local newspaper, it was mentioned that there would be no school uniform policy put into place for the ’22-’23 school year. I can accept that decision a lot better than I can other decisions that have been made. In the news article, it also stated that metal detectors would not be installed in the new Mecklenburg County School because school officials didn’t feel there was a need for them at this time. I feel that I speak for a lot of other parents when I say that this is not a good choice. The safety of our children should be our number one priority. The fact that a metal detector doesn’t detect a vape pen doesn’t concern me as much as it detecting a gun. A student using a vape pen that contains illegal substances is a choice. A student being shot during a school shooting is not a choice. No one asks for that. I know what people are thinking, teach your children don’t do drugs and don’t use violence to solve problems. I get it. I think every effort to protect our children in not being carried out as it should be. I certainly hope that the school officials are not waiting for a situation to occur before deciding to do something. You are putting two schools together from different “worlds’ if you will. There is going to be problems and it’s the schools job to limit the catastrophes. Metal detectors are not the cure all, but it is a step in the right direction. And clear book bags are not the answer. You have girls from 6th grade and up that have “personal” belongings that I am sure they don’t want the entire world to see. It’s bad enough students get picked on and bullied constantly, but that is just asking for more trouble. In another local paper, it was mentioned that the new school was on track, and under budget for 1 million dollars. I think some serious reconsideration needs to be made about this decision. There was an incident last year with a gun being brought to the school. You are putting a lot of students into one school, and I don’t feel like you are preparing for it to the best of your ability.
Sincerely,
Jennifer McGee
Concerned Parent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.