How does a gathering of “Patriots” turn so sour?

EMBARRASSING . . . absolutely embarrassing!!!
I feel sure that you have read and seen on TV enough about the deplorable actions of so many at the Nation's Capital last week that you do not care about reading of my feelings. However, I have to present some of my feelings in order that maybe I can get back to some sort of sanity on my part as to how everything got so out of hand.
But, first, Mr. President, please explain how this mob of so-called “patriots” who were bound on
creating damage on the very Capital Building that we call home to our seat of government, regardless of which party is in power, fits into your mottoes of “Make America Great Again” and “AMERICA FIRST”.
While all Americans had to sit through, and watch, this utter disrespect of a large group who citizens who had nothing on their minds but to plumage our respected seat of government, is an embarrassment that we have to cringe about. The whole world was watching, probably in disbelief, as we were, and they did not respond kindly. After all, this is America, and I expect our citizens to show respect rather than act like a bunch who seemed to enjoy being disruptive and destroying property.
I can not even guess how our law officials can see a man showing up in a fur hat with horns and carrying a spear can think he is harmless. I guess that is why I am sitting in South Hill and in charge of NOTHING. Okay, I am through, and please have a pleasant week.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 – The Blue Bird Tea Room opened in South Hill on North Mecklenburg Ave. Mrs. E. C. Willard was Manager. The new restaurant was located next to the A&P Tea Store, where the Crystal Cafe was formerly operated by Rawlings E. Freeman. Mr. Freeman is the Proprietor of the Bluebird.
Ike Winborne of South Hill purchased “The Palms”, a soda fountain and confectionery store located at the entrance to the Colonial Theatre. “The Palms” was formerly operated by C. A. Brooks.
Mr. W. L. Kidd announced that the Smith Ferry was now in operation after it was unable to operate last fall due to low water.
1941 – Mr. H. T. Calhoun of Richmond is remodeling the Wall Building that will soon be a bakery, on South Mecklenburg Ave. next to Hines Food Store.
The Citizens Bank of South Hill announced that it had assets exceeding one million dollars and its deposits were slightly less then one million. William Hunter was re-elected President.
Dr. W. W. Wilkinson was re-elected President of the Bank of La Crosse by the Board of Directors.
1951 – New metal street signs were being installed in South Hill, thanks to a project sponsored by the South Hill Lions Club. The Lions and the Town of South Hill will pay for the signs on a 50/50 proposition.
The Western Union Office in South Hill moved its location to the business establishment
of Robert Dean on Mecklenburg Ave.
The Odoms Flower Shop on South Mecklenburg Ave. will change it name, effective Feb. 1, to South Hill Flower Shop, operated by Mr. and Mrs. J. A. Dennis.
A new NAPA Auto Parts Store opened in South Hill to be operated by Harding and Grizzard of Virginia. The new store is located next to Jeffreys-Lambert Hardware on South Mecklenburg Ave.
Cadet Allen V. Young of Boydton was notified by the Department of the Army that he was one of 31 Distinguished Students from the Virginia Military Institute Reserve Officers' Training Corps Unit.
1961 – The Citizens Bank stockholders elected S. P. Anderson as Chairman of the Board and Y. M. Hodges as its President.
East End High defeated a strong Southside team of Gretna. While the final score was not reported, the contributor wrote that the score was close throughout the game. Jeffress led the Wolfpack with 22 points and Wright added 10.
1971 – Two South Hill Lions Club members shared the State Achievement Award – T. L Copley and Max B. Crowder.
The appearance of two beauty queens – Phyllis George, Miss America, and Jeanette Faye Smith, Miss Virginia – will attend the the Clarksville Jaycees' Miss Mecklenburg County Pageant on March 13.
Renowned band leader Guy Lombardo and his Orchestra played for a dance at the Mecklenburg Country Club on Jan. 6.
William C. Gill opened The Country Store in Union Level. It was formerly Gill's Market.
Kenneth Walker, Park View's 6-5 center, scored 17 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in leading the Dragons to a 63-45 victory over Matoaca. Buddy Morris and Lennie Cleaton added 10 points each.
Victor King of Bluestone scored 26 points to pace the Barons to a 78-52 win over Nottoway. Mason and Wilmer Mizell added 13 points each.
1981– Ann Smith was crowned Honored Queen of Bethel 63, Internal Order of Job's Daughters in South Hill.
Mrs. Becky Kindley was re-elected Senior Warden of All Saints' Episcopal Church in South Hill. Mrs. Catherine Harrison was elected President of the Women of the Church.
Haywood F. Pulliam of La Crosse was named Employee of the Year for the Southside District of the VEPCO District Headquarters in South Hill.
Doris and Joe Vecchioni opened a new Italian Village restaurant at 1224 West Danville St. in South Hill.
Enory H. Lucy was elected Chairman of the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors. H. Paul Harrison was elected Vice-Chairman.
Eight Charter Members of the Brunswick Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary were honored with Life Membership during the Auxiliary's Tenth Anniversary celebration. They were Elois Powell, Jessie Daniel, Christine Love, Edith Brockwell, Patsy Thomas, Greta Clay, Lucille Short and Jean Wright.
Lucille Short as elected President of the Brunswick Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary.
Doug Hite scored 30 points in leading Brunswick Academy to a 46-39 victory over Kenston Forest School, Blackstone. The Vikings improved to 11-1 on the season.
1991 – Mrs. Pam Butler of Clarksville was appointed to a newly formed Ninth District seat on the Meckleburg County School Board.
Edgar Eugene Evans Jr. submitted his resignation on La Crosse Town Council, effective immediately.
Rochelle L. Benjamin was the first baby of 1991 born at Community Memorial Healthcenter, born to Theresa B. Bullock of Boydton.
Miss Patti Taylor became an associate with the Lawrenceville Law Offices of Slayton, Bain and Clary.
Park View defeated Greensville 93-61 as four Dragons scored in double figures. Calvin Williams led the way with 17 points. Jose Hite and Chris Feggins scored 15 points each and Waverly
Jackson added 10.
2001 – Mackensie Nicole Kidd was the first baby born at Community Memorial Healthcenter on Jan. 4. Her parents were Stacy and Chris Kidd.
Mr. W. P. Hudgins was elected Chairman of the Meckleburg County Board of Supervisors. Dan Tanner was elected Vice-Chairman.
Grady Martin was elected Chairman of the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors. Mrs. Ann Daniel was elected Vice-Chairman.
Park View defeated Powhatan 58-56. John Richardson scored a game-high 18 points. Ben House and Daniel Lee added 11 points each.
Brunswick defeated Nottoway 75-62 as Darius Hargrove scored 30 points for the Bulldogs. Buck Walker added 17 points.
2011 – Dr. Maurice H. Martin died Dec. 26 at age 85. He was formerly associated with Community Memorial Healthcenter in South Hill as an OBGYN.
Jallyah Coleman was the first baby born at Community Memorial Healthcenter on Jan. 2 at 6:55 pm. The parents were Shana and Jonathan Coleman of Dolphin.
William Clary Tanner of La Crosse was serving as a Manager at the 2011 General Assembly. He was a student at Brunswick Academy.
Keith Haskins scored a game-high 16 points to lead Park View to a 47-43 victory over Greensville.
Brunswick defeated Nottoway by a 54-40 score. Brunswick center Jason Rice scored 16 points and Shaquille Jones added 14.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.