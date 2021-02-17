The Poet's Haven by Oshun the Poet

Foreword: This poem speaks to me because I recently went through this journey. The journey of self healing, self love, self discovery, and self awareness. I had to shed alot of things that were weighing my soul down and prohibiting me from growing into my true self. Once I let go and healed old wounds and began finding myself is when I finally embraced my being. Through change, faith, God and belief I am here. I finally feel like I have arrived within!
“The New Garden”
I am peeling the layers
Of my current form
Removing my memories
By scrubbing the scars
From my body
Eradicating my fears
By filtering the toxins
From my blood,
The soul within is small,
Like a seed planted
In the unkempt soil
Of an abandoned garden
Waiting to be tended,
Nourished back to health
Fertilizing the soil
With fresh dreams,
Unconditional love,
And a fierce belief
In all that I can be
Thus enabling my soul seed to bloom
- Heather V.
Instagram: astroanomicpoet
Twitter: calcipur
Her latest poetry book: Sunflower Dreams by Heather (Amazon)
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B087LBP24Z/ref=tmm_pap_title_0?ie=UTF8&qid=1611851447&sr=8-1
Stay Updated via:
Instagram: @thepoetshavenbyotp
@oshunthepoet
FB: oshunthepoet
Send Submissions to oshunthepoet@gmail.com to be considered as a feature in a future column.
Visit: https://oshunthepoet.wixsite.com/thepoetshavenbyoshun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.