The Poet's Haven by Oshun the Poet

Foreword: This poem speaks to me because I recently went through this journey. The journey of self healing, self love, self discovery, and self awareness. I had to shed alot of things that were weighing my soul down and prohibiting me from growing into my true self. Once I let go and healed old wounds and began finding myself is when I finally embraced my being. Through change, faith, God and belief I am here. I finally feel like I have arrived within!

“The New Garden” 

I am peeling the layers

Of my current form

Removing my memories

By scrubbing the scars

From my body

Eradicating my fears

By filtering the toxins

From my blood,

The soul within is small,

Like a seed planted

In the unkempt soil 

Of an abandoned garden

Waiting to be tended,

Nourished back to health

Fertilizing the soil

With fresh dreams,

Unconditional love,

And a fierce belief

In all that I can be

Thus enabling my soul seed to bloom

- Heather V.

Instagram: astroanomicpoet

Twitter: calcipur

Her latest poetry book: Sunflower Dreams by Heather (Amazon)

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B087LBP24Z/ref=tmm_pap_title_0?ie=UTF8&qid=1611851447&sr=8-1 

