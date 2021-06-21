There is still some good news in the community

It was nice to read about the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department getting such a high rating from the Insurance Services Office in last week's South Hill Enterprise. Somehow the Fire Department has been receiving quite a bit of negative comments in recent town council reports. I am too old and too much out of the loop to know, or understand, what it is all about. I guess it is above my pay scale.
So last week's announcement made it doubly nice that the fire department is apparently doing something that gets them such a high rating. I am talking about the volunteer firemen receiving a Class 3/3Y Public Protection Classification rating for the community that ranks the department among the top 15% in the country.
I don't know but that seems to be something important that they can be very proud of. CONGRATULATIONS to each of you.
There was something else in last week's Enterprise in which the headline says it all: “Making Southside Proud!”
Of course I am writing about Odicci Alexander, who not only made all of Southside proud, but also the James Madison Dukes and their fan base for whom she has become a standout pitcher. As all of you no doubt know, JMU went into the NCAA Women's World Series unseeded. She proceeded to lead her JMU teammates to defeat the undefeated and top ranked Oklahoma and then defeated the No. 5 ranked Oklahoma State.
Of course I'm not about to repeat all of her, and her team's, accomplishments, because Sports Reporter Dennis Smith did such an outstanding job in his reports in last week's Enterprise. Congratulations, Dennis, a job well done. And now, because of all the national press falling in love with Odicci, there are a whole lot of people who now are aware of Palmer Springs and of her grandfather, Washington Alexander, who built a pitching area on the farm on which she was raised.
Thank you, Odicci. You had a great career at James Madison University and good luck in your future plans.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –Mr. W. A. Trotter of Clarksville was elected President of the Mecklenburg County Bankers Association.
The South Hill Beauty Shop was under new owners – Mrs. Virginia Bancroft and Miss Lucy Goode Crute.
The South Hill Town baseball team defeated Alberta 8-7. Howard Warren for Alberta allowed only five hits while striking out 12 batters. There was no report on the South Hill Team.
1941 – Mr. R. D. Cook was elected President of the South Hill Lions Club.
Carpenter's Esso Center announced the Grand Opening of its station on June 26, 27 and 28. The new Esso Center was located at the corner of Mecklenburg Ave. and Danville St.
John R. Yeaman of the Virginia Public Service Company in South Hill accepted the position of Scoutmaster of Troop One of the South Hill Boy Scouts.
The South Hill Tobacconists defeated Chase City as Earle Warren hit a two-run homer in the first inning. Warren also had a single to lead South Hill at the plate. Woodrow Evans got the win on the mound, giving up eight hits. (No score was given).
1951 – Robert Dean was installed as President of the South Hill Lions Club.
Something that was well used in its day were the local canneries. Three canneries announced their openings the first week of July. The South Hill Cannery, under the supervision of L. E. Kent and Mrs. Jane Rash, on July 2. The La Crosse Cannery, under the supervision of John A. Cleaton and Mrs. Nannie Furr, also on July 2. And the Buckhorn Cannery, under the supervision of Miss Marie Dortch and Charles Bing, on July 3.
The South Hill Twins defeated Blackstone 13-4 as shortstop Jack Stallings had a perfect day at the plate, going 4-for-4, with a home run, a triple and two singles. Lawrence Piland got the win on the mound.
The Twins also defeated Chase City 5-3 behind the six-hit pitching of lefty Jimmie Brooks. Jack Stallings and Earle Warren had three hits each.
1961 – The Rev. A. Woodrow Laine was returned to the ministry of the South Hill Methodist Church for his fifth year by the Virginia Methodist Conference.
Frank Perkinson of South Hill hurled a no-hit game as South Hill defeated Chase City 6-0 in the Old Belt Connie Mack League. Getting two hits each were Luther Perkinson (no relation to Frank), Marvin Crutchfield and Carl Gude.
1971 – Mr. J. H. O'Brien Jr. of Chase City was reappointed to the Mecklenburg County School Board. He was reappointed to another four-year term after serving on the board since 1967.
Mrs. Betty Jones Rogers of Boydton died Saturday at age 103.
The Rev. Edward E. Guldenschuh, pastor of Brodnax United Methodist Church, was ordained Deacon at the Virginia Methodist Conference in Norfolk.
1981 – Miss Theresa Hands of South Hill, and formerly of McLean, was named the new Headmaster of South Hill Academy.
Sam B. Land of South Hill and Coleman Speece of Clarksville were reappointed Chairman and Vice-Chairman, respectively, of the Mecklenburg County School Board.
Stephanie Jones was crowned Miss South Hill Dixie Youth Queen.
Edward A. (E. A.) Payne, a retired Assistant Superintendent of the Mecklenburg County Public Schools, died June 21 at age 66.
Four new Pastors were assigned to the area by the United Methodist Church. In La Crosse, Rev. Katha I. Mills will replace Rev. P. Felumlee. In Brodnax, Rev. James Eugene Burns will replace Rev. Norvel D. Robertson. In South Brunswick, Rev. David R. Palmer will replace Rev. Alfred M. Greene. In Clarksville, Rev. James W. Unruh of Jamieson Memorial Methodist Church will replace Rev. Harold E. Thornton.
1991 – Ray Gerald was installed as President of the South Hill Lions Club.
The Rev. Milton E. Marks and his family were welcomed as he took over as the new Minister of the South Hill United Methodist Church. ????
Thomas L. Smith, Principal of Red Oak Elementary for the past 16 years, will become Principal of Meherrin-Powellton Elementary.
Mrs. Dora Wynn was promoted to Assistant Principal/Drug Coordinator at Totaro Elementary.
Wendy Wright was named Manager and Algie Parker, Assistant Manager, of Equity One
of Virginia, Inc., located at 311 Main St., Lawrenceville.
Phyllis Clarke was installed as President of the Lawrenceville Lioness Club. Julie Crane received the “Lioness of the Year” award.
Bryant Reese and his father, E. B. Reese, won the Member-Member Golf Tournament at South Hill Country Club.
Chipper Watson and R. C. Creedle won the Lake Gaston Bassmasters Fishing Tournament. Monty Rainey and Topper Watson placed second.
2001 – Mecklenburg County Superintendent of Public Schools, Rebecca Perry, resigned her position to accepted the Superintendent's position with the Alexandria City Schools.
The Brunswick County Relay For Life raised $61,043.03, far exceeding their $35,000 goal. Rosalene Johnson won the high individual rasing $3,153.95. The winning team was the Liberty Bells who raised $9,155.06.
2011 – The State Record Fish Committee of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has confirmed that the 143-pound blue catfish caught on June 18 in the John H. Kerr Reservoir set the new record, easily smashing the old record of 109 pounds. The Angler's name was not disclosed until the International Game/Fish certifies the catch. If certified, the Virginia blue catfish will shatter the previous world record of 130 pounds, caught in Missouri.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
