The Wright Report

Democrats drag feet on Budget.
It’s beginning to look as if Senate Democrats simply don’t want a budget deal. Such is the latest from House budget negotiators, who tendered an offer that moves drastically toward Democratic positions on July 20, only to get no response from their counterparts.
The current offer from House negotiators takes a big step toward the Democratic position to break the logjam.
Virginians would see $907 million in tax relief, primarily in the form of tax rebate checks – $175 for single filers, $350 for couples.
Virginia’s standard deduction would also be increased to $9,000 for single filers, $18,000 for couples.
It would also move the top income tax bracket of 5.75 percent up to $21,000 from $17,000.
Military retirement pay deductions would no longer have an age limit.
The interest exemption for businesses would go from 30 percent to 50 percent.
Any spending selected by the Senate, up to $900 million, would have to be one-time expenditures, not recurring program expenses.
Such an agreement would leave $1.5 billion on the table for shared priorities like behavioral health, teacher pay, law enforcement, and the reinstatement of the back-to-school sales tax holiday.
An additional $1 billion in surplus is left untouched out of an abundance of caution, as some pass-through tax deductions from last year could impact the bottom line.
“Neither side is going to get everything they want, but if we continue to work in the same spirit of compromise that served us well last year, Virginians will be proud of the package of amendments we adopt,” House Republican Leadership wrote.
House Republican Leadership put this proposal forward in early July, and has yet to hear back from Senate Democrats.
If Democrats continue to drag their feet, it may be in everyone’s best interest to punt until next year, when we will hopefully have a more amenable Senate majority.
If Virginia Democrats want to continue to play games with money, then maybe Democrats should play the board game monopoly. Virginians are hurting right now because of Bidenomics. Giving money back to the taxpayers could help with inflation, gasoline, or even school supplies for children. Democrats want to spend your money for you. Remember this when it is time to vote this fall.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.
