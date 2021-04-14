Be you to full by Oshun the Poet

Hey there Beautiful People,
I hope you enjoyed last week’s debut column to becoming your full self. This week’s topic is about success. The age of Social Media has made it hard for the younger generation to feel successful because it seems that everyone is in competition or attempting to keep up with the next person. I want you all to know that everyone’s success is not everyone’s success and what I mean by that is you can’t measure your success with someone else’s. Here’s an example a guy went to college became a doctor that was his dream another guy didn’t go to college instead he became an entrepreneur running a janitorial business with five people working under him. He gets a big contract with the hospital to clean daily at the same hospital that the doctor is working at to the naked eye it may seem that the doctor is more successful than the janitor but both were on a mission to help people in different ways. I want you all to be proud of yourselves and wear your achievements as a badge of honor. We all have the same anatomy but we all wield different skills, talents, an abilities that are meant to give us purpose and fulfillment. Your purpose is your purpose. Your success is your success so own it and be glad in it. Stop comparing yourself to another because their is no other You! Stay true to you.
We are here for you weekly!
