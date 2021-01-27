The Poet's Haven by Oshun the Poet

Foreword: This poem is dedicated to the memory of Kristal (Kiwi). A heart of gold an a smile of granduer measure.
Kristal Smile
Have you ever seen a smile
I mean a smile exuding love
A smile so bright
It reaches the heavens above.
A smile so exquisite
A smile so embracing
You can feel it
No matter what you’re facing
A smile that radiates in the night
Kristal Clear
A jewel to behold in sight
A rare find my dear.
This world will never be the same
A Smile like that belonged only to Kristal
The angels have called your name.
You’re flying high yet that doesn’t stop anyone from missing you.
Your smile the favorite of memories
Your beautiful soul will always be honored
Rest peacefully
I pray your children will always be covered.
- Oshun The Poet
(My deepest condolences to the family)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.