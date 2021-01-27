The Poet's Haven by Oshun the Poet

Foreword: This poem is dedicated to the memory of Kristal (Kiwi). A heart of gold an a smile of granduer measure.

Kristal Smile

Have you ever seen a smile

I mean a smile exuding love

A smile so bright

It reaches the heavens above.

A smile so exquisite

A smile so embracing

You can feel it

No matter what you’re facing

A smile that radiates in the night

Kristal Clear

A jewel to behold in sight

A rare find my dear.

This world will never be the same

A Smile like that belonged only to Kristal

The angels have called your name.

You’re flying high yet that doesn’t stop anyone from missing you.

Your smile the favorite of memories

Your beautiful soul will always be honored

Rest peacefully

I pray your children will always be covered.

- Oshun The Poet

(My deepest condolences to the family)