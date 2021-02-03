The Poets Haven by Oshun the Poet

Foreword: I’ve had the honor of featuring Nater last month. His poetry is magnificent. I recently read his book
Butterfly:Poems which is quite interesting and eccentric to say the least and to say the most I thoroughly enjoyed it. It seemed to be a trip inside of his thoughts seasoned with poetic verses and beautiful expressions. I encourage you all to check out his work. I’m giving the book 5 stars!
Untitled
Not sure what's gonna come from the mind Maybe apocalyptic end times While horsemen ride In a red blood sky while I write Or maybe what's seen from the 3rd eye Ascending to different dimensions meeting my spirit guides teaching sacred geometry Feminity and masculinity Outlines the duality within a compass and inverted ruler Giving me tools for the future
By Nader Qamhiyeh
(Butterfly:Poems by Nader Qamhiyeh that can be found on Amazon)
IG: Mr_Nate711 TikTok: Mr_Nate711
Facebook: LonePoet
