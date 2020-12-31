A thank you to a columnist

Thank you to Rich Lowry, Editor of the National Review, for printing the truth, not a bunch of trash. Also, thank you to Senator Frank Ruff for sharing updates from our State Capitol. You have been completely honest with the people in your District and I feel that you and others who are loyal to Virginia and the people you serve made a good call in having the Senate, when back in session, at the Science Museum rather than the Capitol. Corruption at the State Capitol seems to be a disease with no antidote unless the people of Virginia vote for a mature and LEARNED human who doesn't favor one Political Party over the other. Another issue is many people in Richmond and around America have acted inappropriately by destroying businesses, and monuments. Some even had their children with them. Are those protesters teaching their children and other young ones how to react in anger if they are not getting their way? My goodness, even supposed college students joined in on destroying a monument in North Carolina. No one knows if those students were on drugs, which three fraternities were involved in for years. Who knows, the same may be true with Virginia. Guess we will never know unless the individuals admit to it, which is still not an excuse to disrespect public property. This is all that is on my mind for now, I won't give my thoughts on the political party, which I call the Hostile Forces, but I will talk about the Governor of California. It seems he invited all of Mexico to come to California; sadly he may be sinking into quicksand with his own party. Many people who voted for him are very angry at him right now. Virginia seems to have a Governor who will not listen to Republicans, of course that goes for the Lt. Governor and the Attorney General as well. I wonder if they will all look back with fond memories on their accomplishments?
Judy Ryan Lewis
Bracey, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.