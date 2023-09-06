The Wright Report

Desperate
Democrats are doing what would have been unthinkable just a few months ago -- running on Republican talking points about lowering the cost of living.
Would Democrats really do anything? That’s the question Virginians should be asking Democrats in advance of November’s election.
It’s in their mail, on their TV ads, and slowly creeping into their social media accounts: Democrats want voters to know that they’re concerned about the high cost of living.
We’ve seen Democrats crowing about cutting the grocery tax, lowering income taxes, and other votes to lower the cost of living.
The reality is, as much as Democrats use Republican talking points in their advertising campaigns, it is nowhere to be found in the General Assembly.
Democrats have spent the past two years digging in, doing anything and everything they can to keep Republicans from lowering the cost of living.
When Republicans wanted to eliminate the grocery tax completely, several Democrats voted no.
When Republicans tried to cut income taxes for all Virginians, Democrats said no.
When Republicans wanted to roll back expensive electric vehicle purchase mandates, Democrats said no.
When Republicans tried to lower the cost of electricity by putting common-sense competitive bidding requirements on giant clean energy projects, Democrats said no.
The only reason Democrats are talking about making life more affordable now is that they’ve seen the polling. Want a lower cost of living? It’s simple, vote Republican.
Republicans are focused on making Virginia the best place to work, worship, live, and raise your family.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974. Follow me on Facebook: Delegate Tommy Wright.
