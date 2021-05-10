On My Mind: Medina Spirit, is he a winner or just a “loser”

WOE IS ME!
Just as I have been thinking about how lucky I am. Fate raised its ugly head and threw me a curve that makes me wonder, why me? On May1, the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby was run with Medina Spirit winning the famed race.
Now, I have been placing a $5 bet in a blind drawing with some of my friends for far too many years to even count and never won. And in that time “my” horse has never even placed in the top three. So, I should have known that something would go wrong. In fact, when I drew the ticket and saw the horse was 15 to 1 odds to win. I just said to myself, oh well, just another loser and tossed the ticket over on the table where I was sitting.
Well, after the exciting race, Medina Spirit was declared the winner. I just sat there waiting to hear someone else say they were the “winner”. But, the exclamation of a winner never rang out. I quietly walked over to the table where I had thrown my ticket and read: Medina Spirit. Wow, I was so surprised that I could hardly speak – I had actually won! My $5 investment presented a return of $25.
However, that is not the end of the story. After going to church the following Sunday (Mother's Day) and Barbara and I going to breakfast with a group from church, we came home and the first thing I was hit with was THE STORY. And that story was a gut-punch for me.
What I learned Sunday morning was the same thing you have already read or heard about on TV – it was that Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert was informed by Kentucky Derby officials on May 8th that Medina Spirit failed a post race drug test. Baffert said at this time Medina Spirit “has not yet been officially disqualified from the Kentucky Derby, though that still could happen after other tests and processes are completed.”
My guess is by the time you read this, Medina Spirit will have been disqualified and what looks like the beginning of a good week will have turned to sour grapes.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –Mr. I. T. Nanny is putting the finishing touches to a new 9-hole golf course three miles south of South Hill.
Mr. F. M. Winkler, a La Crosse businessman, announced he will seek the Board of Supervisors seat for the La Crosse District. Earlier, A. O. Bracey announced he would be a candidate for re-election.
1941 – The formal opening of the South Hill Branch of the Mecklenburg County Library will be held May 18 on the second floor of the Dortch Building on North Mecklenburg Ave. Mrs. C. S. McCall will be in charge of the local library.
1951 – Mrs. E. L. Watkins was elected President of the newly organized Palmer Springs Home Demonstration Club.
Harriette Glass was elected President of the Hillcrest Junior Garden Club of South Hill.
South Hill High edged out La Crosse as Bobby Harris and Clyde Smelley hooked up in tight 3-2 game. Harris gave up one hit in the first inning, then hurled no-hit ball for the next eight innings. Smelley hurled a three-hitter and struck out 19, but suffered his first loss of the season.
1961 – Mrs. Gaynelle Hood was installed as President of the South Hill Junior Woman's Club.
Miss Iris Layne Creedle of South Hill was elected President of the Senior Class at Westhampton College, Richmond.
1971 – South Hill Postmaster N. J. Boddie announced that increases in Postage Rates will take effect May 16. First Class mail will increase from 10 to 11 cents. It is the first increase since 1967.
The Virginia Telephone & Telegraph Company presented Safety Awards in the South Hill Group totaling 148 years. Receiving awards were Hubert E. Perkins, 25 years; Catherine C. Crutchfield, Josephine Shaw, and Carolyn C. Rainey, 19 years each; William C. Jennings, 16 years; L. T. Cumbey, 15 years; Ernest L. Reaves, 14 years; Daniel Little, 13 years; Leroy A. Bowers, 7 years; Johnathon Black and Tommie S. Morris, 1 year each.
Army Specialist Five Jonnie H. Coletrane of South Hill received the Army Commendation Metal while serving near Vinh Long, Vietnam.
Army Staff Sergant Milton Barnes of Rt. 1, Baskerville, was awarded the Army Commendation Metal while serving with the 296th Collection, Classification and Salvage Company near Hanau, Germany.
Saul Williams Jr., a native of South Hill, was promoted to Yard Foreman on the L&N Railroad in Louisville Ky.
1981 – Lisa Greene of Union Level, a student at Peace College, Raleigh, was recognized for her artwork “Creative Design”. The artwork was purchased by the College and will be on permanent display at the College.
Brenda Blackwell was elected President of the Mecklenburg Education Association.
The Mecklenburg Education Association honored three teachers for 25 years of service – James C. Feggins, Rufus Jones and Mrs. Leeoler H. Graham.
Bootsie Smith was elected President of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Alberta Volunteer Fire Department.
Heather Kemp of South Hill won the Spelling B between students at Buckhorn Elementary (where Heather is in the first grade), La Crosse Elementary and South Hill Primary.
Earl Horne was elected to another term as President of the Park View Athletic Boosters Club.
1991 – Mrs. Arlene Walker was selected as the Park View Senior High “Teacher of the Year.”
Mrs. Patricia Hester was selected as the La Crosse Elementary School “Teacher of the Year.”
The Park View FFA Chapter Livestock Team won the State Championship in the Ninth Annual Junior Swine Field Day. Team members were John Walker, individual high scorer with 212 points; Charles Calhoun, David Stewart and Brent Evans. The Park View team won four of the top six places.
Herbert Clary became associated with Percy's Barber Shop at 112 North Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill.
Steve Kelley of South Hill accepted an appointment to Liberty University's Board of Directors.
Mrs. Loretta Young was elected President of Town and Country Garden Club of Lawrenceville, Mrs. Hazel Corum was honored with Life Membership.
Bryant Stith of Freeman was named the co-recipient of the Bill Gibson Cavalier of the Year Award. Stith, a 6-5 junior forward, led UVA in scoring (19.8 p.p.g.) and steals (51), and was second on the team in rebounding and blocked shots.
2001 – Prestwould Chapter, NADAR, had five local students place as State Winners in the Junior American Citizens Contest. They were Adam Tucker, third grade, poem; Daniel Gwaltney, fifth grade, stamp design; Heather Moore, fourth grade, community service project; Caitlin Gentry, fourth grade, photographic essay; and Whitney Powell, fouth grade, stamp design.
Mrs. Elizabeth G. Lambert was named Educator of the Year at Brunswick Senior High School by the Central Brunswick/Lawrenceville Optimist Club.
The Brunswick Academy Vikings captured the Virginia Commonwealth Conference regular season title with a 12-0 win over Tidewater Academy.
American Legion Post 79 won First Place in the State American Legion Golf Tournament held in Hampton. Team members were Utha Knox, Parker Neal, Larry Smith and L. T. Smith.
2011 – Kyna Johnson was Prom Queen and Clint Thompson was Prom King of the Park View Senior High “Prom Night in Park Avenue”.
Krystal Harris, 2011 Relay For Life Chair, announced approximately $50,000 was raised for the annual event.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
