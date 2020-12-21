We wish a very blessed, Merry Christmas to all

Finally, it will be Christmas Day two days from today. It seemed like Christmas took forever to get here, due to the COVID-19 and our having so many rules and regulations being put on us. I can remember as a young child it taking what seemed to be forever for Christmas Day to finally arrive. But back then it was the excitement and the anticipation of what Santa Claus might bring.
In those days we were not bombarded every day with Christmas music and Christmas stories on television starting before Thanksgiving. And this year, things really got thrown out of wack. Barbara and I were planning to have her North Carolina family over the weekend before Thanksgiving. However, as you are well aware, COVID-19 raised its ugly head again and brought holiday travel and gatherings to a halt.
Then we had plans to meet with two other couples for a “delicious” Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving afternoon, but had to shelve those plans too. Then we had plans to meet at a friend's house for a “great” Christmas Day Brunch and that has been set aside, again due to the COVID-19. But, all was not lost as Barbara still has a delicious meal planned for the two of us, however it's not the same as eating and enjoying the festivities with family and friends. None of us, I'm sure, wanted to lose that tradition.
Before closing, let me remind you of the REAL reason for the season – the birth of the Christ Child. And may his light shine upon us all.
So, to all of my readers let us sing together – “We wish you a Merry Christmas, We wish you a Merry Christmas, We wish you a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year!”
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – Mrs. W. G. Baptist was elected President of the Altar Guild at St. James Episcopal Church, Boydton.
Lemm's Ideal Cleaning Work announced it would be moving to the front of the Bank of South Hill and plans to open on Dec. 29.
The Bank of La Crosse announced its stockholders meeting will be held Jan. 8.
1940 – Robert H. Crews announced that the R. H. Crews and Company planned to open on the first of the new year with the funeral home in a separate facility from the rest of its businesses. The funeral home will move into the Thomas Building at the corner of South Mecklenburg Ave. and east North Main St.
Charles Weisiger, in his second term as Assistant Principal of La Crosse High School, resigned to accept a position Jan. 1 as Area Director of the NYA of the counties of Pittsylvania and Halifax. Weisiger is a graduate of the University of Virginia.
Frank D. Holloway, District Manager of National Life of Vermont, received an official recognition of his leading the entire entire company's field.
Jack Richie, whose “Texas Rhythm Band”in Souyh HAILL was appearing on stage at the Colonial Theatre, entertained at the Rotary Club meeting, singing a number of popular tunes, accompanying himself with his guitar.
1950 – Mecklenburg County announced it had formed a County Civil Defense and that W. M. Geoghegan of Chase City was Director and F. D. Holloway of South Hill was Chief Warden.
Fred E. Watkins of South Hill was named President of the new hospital in South Hill that will be equipped to rank with the best in the state.
1960 – Walter B. Cleaton of South Hill was appointed Insurance Advisor for the Mecklenburg County Farm Bureau.
James C. Hall was elected President of the La Crosse Ruritan Club.
East End High School defeated Wyatt High of Emporia 56-32. St. Louis Jeffress led the Wolfpack with 21 points, followed by Ray Gregory with 11 points.
The East End girls defeated Wyatt 27-18. Lorene Smith led the way with 19 points.
1970 – Sandra Elaine Baird was crowned “Miss Brodnax 1971”. Vicki Jane Moseley was First Runner-Up and Debra Lynn Wright was Second Runner-Up.
The year 1970 marked a milestone for the John H. Kerr Dam and Reservoir. This was the first year that visitation had exceeded three million people.
John Wayne Creasy, a new Virginia State Trooper, was assigned to the South Hill Area Office.
Park View placed four players in double figures in defeating Randolph-Henry 83-45. Ed Rogers led the way with 16 points. Donald Curtis had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Kenneth Walker and St. Walker scored 12 points each.
1980 – Edward Carter Feild of Charlottesville and formerly of South Hill died Dec. 18 at age 78. He was a past Manager of the South Hill Office of the Federal Land Bank and Production Credit Association. In 1955 he became President of the Bank of La Crosse that later merged with the the Bank of Virginia.
Brenda Coleman of South Hill was elected Chairman of the Judicial Board of the Student Government at Longwood College, Farmville.
Ben McCauley was installed as President of the South Hill Ruritan Club.
William “Bill” Matthews Sr. of South Hill earned one of the highest life insurance awards with the National Sales Achievement Award. Matthews was an agent for Southeastern Life Insurance Company.
Tom Johnson was installed as Chief of the Alberta Volunteer Fire Department.
First Lieutenant Robert E. Wallace of Rt.1, Chase City, was decorated with the Air Force Commendation Medal at Castle Air Force Base, Calif.
Claude A. Taylor, a 19-year veteran of Brunswick's School Bus Garage, was named Acting Supervisor of Transportation by the school board.
1990 – Lieutenant Commander John R. Locks, formerly of South Hill, was presented his third Navy Commendation Medal at the Submarine Base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Mrs. Ellen Turnicliff was presented the Realtor of the Year Award for Johnson & Associates of South Hill. Mrs. Jerry Chaney was presented the Listing and Sales Performance Award.
Lynn Mills was named the new Manager of the Holiday Inn in South Hill by owner Emmett Williams.
Fannie McClenny of Lawrenceville was elected President of the Virginia School Board Association.
Brunswick defeated AAA Halifax 83-67 as Steven Birchette scored 24 points and Tracey Gill added 21. Also in double figures were Terry Stith with 15 and Brent Vaughan with 14.
Park View defeated Matoaca 75-63 as Jose Hite scored 21 points. Waverly Jackson scored 12 points, Rod Douglas 11 and Calvin Williams 10.
2000 – Kellie Pearce was elected President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department.
Edgar Wyles (Sonny) Johnson of Alberta died Dec. 20 at age 72. He was a former Town Councilman and Mayor. He also was the owner of Southside Insurers of Lawrenceville and was a founding member of the Bank of Brunswick.
Sterling Wilkerson of Brunswick scored 18 points but it was not enough to overcome the talented Timberlake Academy that scored a 56-41 victory.
2010 – Emily Bohanon won the Miss Hope Pageant contest in Lawrenceville. Katelyn Bagely won First Runner-Up and Savanna Barker won Second Runner-Up.
Brunswick defeated Southampton 67-40 as Shaquille Jones scored 19 points, followed by Brandon Stith with 15 points, Javomnte Green with 12, and Tre Mason added 11.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
