Time is moving on, even though still “masking”

Here it is the second week of March already. Yet, for some reason time seems to be flying by so much faster than last year. Of course in 2020 we had our first experience of COVID-19. And, it was no fun at all. Everybody had to wear a mask, and in talking with others or overhearing people downtown talking, they were tired of having to wear a mask, it didn't matter whether you were shopping for a week's worth of food, or going in for a carton of milk or just going to the Post Office to pick up your mail – PUT ON THAT MASK.
I can understand the bank's having to close except for the drive-through windows. How can they tell the “good” guys from the “bad” guys when everyone is wearing a mask!
But back back to “time flying by”. It seems to be moving faster, I guess, because we have gotten use to sitting home all the time. However, for an example, today is the 10th, and in just four days. Sunday the 14th, it will be the beginning of Daylight Saving Time. And then six days later, on the 20th, we have the first day of Spring.
Time really seems to be moving on, at least for me.
Then there was good news for the members of All Saints' Episcopal Church on Franklin St. in South Hill. The Bishop, The Rt. Rev. Susan Haynes, gave an “all clear” for All Saints' to go back inside our church and conduct services. It had been many months since we have had a church service inside our church building.
We compensated during the summer months with services outside, on the back lawn. But that had to come to an end when the weather became too cold. It really felt good to be back inside. I only hope that it will continue for the future.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –Mrs. F. C. Bedinger was elected President of the Woman's Auxiliary of the Boydton Presbyterian Church.
The Buckhorn Girls basketball team won the Mecklenburg County Championship for the fifth consecutive year. They defeated South Hill 25-14 in the semifinals and then defeated Clarksville 31-7 in the title game. No individual scoring was given.
1941 – The Mecklenburg County School Board re-elected C. B. Green to another four-year term as Division Superintendent.
Mrs. J. F. Phillips of South Hill leased the Nordan Hotel and will also operate the Hotel Dining Room. Mrs. Phillips also will continue to operate the Blue Bird Tea Room on North Mecklenburg Ave.
Eleanor McAden was elected President of the Brodnax Junior Garden Club.
1951 – Claude O. Caskey Jr., instructor and football coach at South Hill High School, was recalled to active duty in the U. S. Navy. He was a Lieutenant Senior Grade in the Navy Reserves.
Katherine “Kitty” Hamlet of South Hill and a sophomore at Longwood College was elected to the College's May Day Court.
1961 – Bryant P. Lumpkin was elected President of the South Hill Rotary Club.
Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Robbins of Vermont purchased the Ben Franklin Store on West Danville St. in South Hill from Mr. and Mrs. D. S. Hudson.
1971 – Navy Chief Petty Officer First Class Alphonza Coleman of Rt. 1, Boydton, was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon while serving aboard the attack air craft carrier USS Independence during the Jordanian Crisis.
U. S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Marcellas Wynn of Alberta arrived for duty at Ozan Air Base, Korea.
George Bennett Taylor of South Hill was elected Vice-President of Superintendent's Hall for students at Chowan College, N. C.
Danny Bagbey scored 27 points to help Mecklenburg Academy defeat Surry Academy, 46-35. Center Lynn Hendrick added 12 points.
Park View used a strong defensive effort to stop high scoring Franklin 54-46 for the Region I Championship. Buddy Morris scored a game-high 20 points and Ed Rogers added 14. Park View center Kenneth Walker had a big hand in the win with 19 rebounds and three blocked shots.
1981 – William Ezell was named the Homecraft Corporation Driver of the Year for 1980.
Becky E. Wright of Valentines was selected by the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity as their “Cresent Girl” for 1981.
A new Western Auto Associate Store was holding a Grand Opening at 618 Virginia Ave. in Clarksville.
1991 – Navy Petty Officer First Class Etta M. Anderson of Rt. 1, Palmer Springs, received the Navy Commendation Medal and was selected “Sailor of the Year”.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Cochran opened a new fish house, “Kingfish”, at 111 North Mecklenburg Ave.
Herbert A. Brown of Warfield was named an Investigator for the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department.
Brunswick defeated Bruton in the opening round of the Region 1 Tournament, 69-66. Tracey Gillis scored 22 points and Steven Birchette added 15 points for Brunswick. Vershawn Eley, Bruton's 6-8 center, scored a game-high 27 points.
2001 – Mecklenburg County School Superintendent Rebecca Perry informed members of South Hill Town Council that the new South Hill Elementary School will be built off Plank Road, south of town.
Pat Warren, an employee of the Super 8 Hotel in South Hill, was a winner at the Super 8 Motels Regional Bedmaking Championship held in Charlotte, N. C. Warren, a native of La Crosse, will advance to Super 8's International Bedmaking Championship to be held in Bloomington, Minnesota.
A large gathering was on hand for the open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the new R. T. Arnold Library located off West Danville St. Friends President Charles Butts and R. T. Arnold together cut the ribbon.
Charles Conrad Rickers III, of Kenbridge, was elected President of the Pamplin School of Business at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg.
The Brunswick Bulldogs advanced to the State Final Four after a 65-52 win over Western Albermarle. Darius Hargrove scored a game-high 29 points and center Buck Walker added 12 points.
2011 – BGF Industries honored long-time employees. They included Lonnie Gregory, 39 years; Celestine Gregory, 34 years; Keith Spencer, 16 years; and Robin Cypress, 15 years.
Wood Re New, located in Bracey, was honored with multiple awards at a convention held in Orlando, Fla. One of the awards was the “Lance Gold Award” which is considered the highest award given.
Boydton Life Station Captain John Toone was honored with the Outstanding Service Award,
Brunswick advanced to the State Championship Game after a 56-40 win over Charlottesville. Javonte Green led the Bulldogs with 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Jason Rice added 17 points.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You to be held contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
