The Wright Report

Governor Youngkin announced on June 1st that he was deploying 100 members of the Virginia National Guard at the request of Governor Greg Abbott to assist in Operation Lone Star.
Those members will work to deter illegal border crossings, stem the tide of fentanyl flooding north from the border, and offer humanitarian assistance to those who have already crossed the border, giving relief to local communities strained by the large number of migrants.
Governor Youngkin is deploying 100 members of the Virginia National Guard to Texas for 30 days to assist Texas in Operation Lone Star, an effort that has brought in assistance from Idaho, Nebraska, Florida, Iowa, South Dakota, and Tennessee.
Their mission is to assist Texas law enforcement and National Guard elements as they work to interdict fentanyl at the border, deter illegal crossings, and provide humanitarian assistance to those who have crossed the border awaiting processing by Federal immigration officials.
The mission might be at the border, but the Guard’s work will save lives in every community in Virginia.
The fentanyl crisis has its roots on the southern border, yet it takes lives in Virginia every day. On average, five Virginians die every day from a fentanyl overdose. That’s 35 per week, or about 150 every month.
The drug is mixed in with other illegal drugs or sold as fake prescription pills masquerading as other drugs on the black market. The result is death.
House Republicans have worked to fight fentanyl since we retook the majority, voting repeatedly to hold the dealers who peddle this poison accountable for the lives they take. Democrats have continuously blocked those efforts.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been doing the work that President Biden should have been doing, interdicting illegal border crossings, stopping fentanyl as cartels attempt to bring it over the border, and providing humanitarian assistance to migrants who do make it across.
Federal inaction has made every state a border state.
This isn’t the first deployment of the Virginia guard to the border. They previously deployed 244 guardsmen to the southern border between October 2020 and September 2022.
It’s difficult to overstate the amount of fentanyl flooding in from Mexico. Texas officials intercepted more than 330 million lethal doses of the synthetic opioid in the past few months – enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the U.S.
President Biden refused to act against fentanyl trafficking. Now every state is a border state. Every Virginian deserves to live in a safe community and Republicans are focused on making that happen.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.
