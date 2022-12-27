From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Looking Forward to 2023

The Christmas season brings joy to our hearts. Hopefully, that joy will make 2023 a better year than 2022. Let us all hope and pray that the issues of the past are behind us, and we can move forward.
Afghanistan and Ukraine
After the disasters of 2021, few of us thought that it could get worse. We believed that those running Washington would have learned something. We were wrong! After leaving Afghanistan with a shameful exit in which Americans were needlessly murdered, we wandered into the next world conflict in Ukraine with no understanding of what our goal should be other than to send boatloads of cash. Now is the time to resolve to tell the public what we hope to accomplish and how we will do so.
Porous Border
We thought that things were bad on our southern border in 2021. Little did anyone understand that the problem was not simply incompetence, but the Biden administration wanted to let any individual into our country no matter where they were from or why they were coming. Once the problem was those from Mexico and Central America, now they are just as likely to be from the Middle East, Cuba, and other areas of the world. Many that may well be coming as terrorists to attack us from within. So far, five million have crossed the border under this administration with few vetted.
Now, even Democrat governors are realizing that services paid for by state government are taxing the ability to provide for this influx. In too many cases they are bringing dangerous drugs with them. Pray that President Biden will listen to others who understand.
Crime and Punishment
After a couple of years of rampant property destruction in cities across the nation, we had hoped that things would settle down and we would return to a more orderly society. Instead, after efforts to defund police, morale has sunk to an all-time low by those who wear the uniform to protect our homes, businesses, and families. This has resulted in making it difficult to recruit new officers. The bad guys know that; therefore, they are ignoring laws. They are committing murder in cities all over the country. Chicago is in the news on a regular basis for the number of shootings and murders.
Some try to deflect the blame away from the thugs and gangs. They instead are blaming guns. They seem unaware that, since the early days of our nation, guns have been a standard item in households. The difference from then to now is young people were once taught the difference between right and wrong. If one did wrong, there was punishment. Today, without that discipline, the glamour of gangs and drugs and the shortage of law enforcement in these cities has led to a civilization in decline. We must return to a system that cracks down on those that prey on good citizens.
Schools and Education
Once, our schools were the great leveler of our society. Young people who applied themselves had a chance to do great things. Today, a few bad teachers around the country have left parents wondering what went wrong. Some are less concerned about academics and far more interested in social engineering. There simply are not enough hours in a school day to waste our young students’ time filling their heads with distractions from learning.
Story after story appear in the news about drag queen shows for first and second graders, adults trying to hold Satan clubs in schools, LGBT meetings at lunchtime to avoid parents realizing that their children are being groomed to explore sexual behavior that some are being taught as inclusive.
We need more parents learning what is happening in their child’s classroom and school. Good teachers will appreciate that involvement.
Virginia
Under the leadership of Governor Glenn Youngkin, Virginia has a chance to show the rest of the nation that we can do better. We can walk and chew gum at the same time. We can have good schools that can teach skills that can lead to great futures for our young people. We can increase the morale of our law enforcement officers, and we can attract new employers to Virginia that will hire our good people to make quality products and we can all be proud.
We love to hear from you! You can reach us at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, 434-374-5129, or P.O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.
