If you like to knit or crochet and have extra time and materials on hand, then the WINGS Feminine Hygiene Kit Project in South Hill is asking for baby sweaters to ship to Sierra Leone in the next shipments. They are still working to better the lives of women in third world countries and they are asking for baby sweaters as a current need. Baby hats are welcomed also. You may leave them at South Hill United Methodist Church on Tuesday mornings when the group meets or see or Call Susan Carroll at 434-447-7898 for more information.
Supplies are always needed for The Feminine Hygiene Kits and include 1 1/2 yards of flannel for each kit, 100% cotton quilting fabric for the carry bags, girls brief panties size 12, 14 and 16, gallon size zip lock freezer bags, wash cloths, safety pins, bobbins, straight pins, template plastic, Jergens soap , clothespins and more that can be purchased if financial donations are made.
