Hear is a little test for your memory skills

Okay, what took place in South Hill 31 years ago. To be more specific, it took place on June 10, 1990. Come on, try a little harder. Most of you are younger than me so your memory is better. And, most of you are smarter than me, so maybe that will help. No luck yet? Okay, I will have to admit, as you probably have guessed, that I have a pamphlet in front of me or I would not have guessed correctly either.
I had placed the pamphlet in a furniture drawer for safekeeping and would not have found it except that Barbara found it and tossed it over to me and said, “Here is something you can write about in your column.” And so I am. I will give you one more little clue, just in case you have started calling me funny names, or maybe calling me some names not so “funny.”
Okay, if you are still having trouble, call Norm Talley as he was the guest speaker for this event. WAIT, please wait. DON'T call Norm. Right now we are still friends, but if a hundred or so people call him I fear he may come visit me with a war club in his hand!
The event was the dedication of the recently renovated Depot, and Norm, as the President of the Chamber of Commerce in 1989-90, gave the history of the Depot. However, there was something on the back page of the pamphlet that surprised even me. It was a listing of the past presidents. Only two members have served as President twice in the 39-year history. The first one was me, in 1965-66 and again in 1980-81. The other member to serve twice was Jimmie Keith Crowder who was elected in 1962-63 and then again in 1986-87. If memory serves me right, since that time there have been two members to serve more than one year – Denny Hardee, twice, and for a record third time, James Hart Wells.
And, as my usual parting shot : Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –Ed Vassar was installed as President of the South Hill Rotary Club.
The South Hill baseball team defeated Victoria 4 to 1 as Earle Warren hit a two-run homer to break a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning.
1941 – Dr. J. H. Turner announced the removal of his dental office from the Citizens Bank building in South Hill to the new Pettus Drug Store No. 1 building.
The Hardware Company at Montague Brothers in South Hill has remodeled a large space beneath the Virginia Warehouse as a storage room for large equipment.
South Hill Tobacconists team manager Earle Warren was congratulating his teammates for its 10-2 record over the past three weeks.
1951 – A South Hill Lions Club member – N. J. Boddie – was appointed as Zone Chairman.
Percy White was elected as an Elder of the South Hill Christian Church for a three-year term. Douglas Legge was elected Elder to fill the unexpired term of the late H. L. Fowlkes. Mrs. Annie O. Hamlet was reelected Clerk and Mrs. Atwood Keeton was elected Treasurer.
The Mecklenburg County School Trustees Electoral Board reelected L. E. Bitting to a new four-year term as a School Trustee, representing the Chase City District.
1961 – Frank L. Nanney Jr. was elected the new Editor of the South Hill Enterprise in a meeting of the South Hill Publishing Co. Board of Directors. Harry J. Nanney was elected President; Taylor Jackson Nanney was elected Vice-President; Mrs. Edith L. Nanney was elected Secretary and Assistant Treasurer; and Frank Jr. was elected Treasurer and Assistant Secretary. Also, Mrs. Frances Nanney Triguero was elected to the Board of Directors.
Mrs. C. V. Montgomery Jr. was reelected President of the Community Memorial Hospital Woman's Auxiliary.
Attending Boys' State last week at V.P.I. were Bobby Crowder, Marvin Crutchfield, J. S. Cundiff, Sterling Montague, Bobby Northington, Alvin Sirrocco, Kenneth Wright and Wayne Wright.
Attending Girls' State last week at Radford College were Betty Boswell, Carol Holmes, Frances Walthall and Betty Wright.
1971 – The South Hill Enterprise won two awards in the Virginia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest. Editor Frank Nanney Jr. won a First Place Award for excellence of front page layout. It consist of use of headlines and their relationship to other headlines, use of headlines in proportion to the importance of the story, type, use of pictures, and importance of story. Also, Harry J. Nanney won the other award, a Second Place for the handling of display advertising.
Ace Auto Parts, a Richmond-based firm, plans to open a store in South Hill at 126 South Mecklenburg Ave.
Army Private First Class Marshall R. Crenshaw of Rt. 1, Meredithville, was assigned to the 8th Infantry Division near Baumholder, Germany.
1981 – Jack M. Rainey of South Hill, a member of Crews-Epperson-Puryear American Legion Post 79 of South Hill was elected State Commander of the Virginia American Legion. It is the highest elective office in the Department of Virginia.
Marvin O. Carter of Boydton, Commissioner of Revenue for Mecklenburg County since 1965, announced he will retire, effective July 31.
A former Emporia City Patrolman, Charles Bowen, was hired as Town Marshall for the Town of Brodnax.
Members of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department Competition Team won the Southside Virginia Volunteer Firemen's Association Contest. The South Hill Firemen won three First Place and three Second Place Trophies. Team members were Steve Moore, Jamie Velvin, Rosser Wells, Jimmy Walker, Tommy Early, Aubrey Morris, Freddie Curtis and Charles Parham.
The Southside Rescue Squad Auxiliary Officers for 1981-82 were Debra Hendricks, President; Deanna Sykes, Vice-President; Dot Lynn, Treasurer; Joyce Edmonds, Secretary; Frances Thompson, Chaplain; and Judy Moody, Parliamentarian.
The Brunswick Volunteer Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary won the Southeastern District and the Revolving Trophy for the second consecutive year. Team members were Lucille Short, Christine Lewis, Jean Wright and Aliease Daniel.
The Brunswick Volunteer Rescue Squad placed First in First Aid Competition during the District II meeting. Team members were Mack Daniel, James Pritchard, Ricky Clary and Vaughan Hargrave.
Richard (Dick) White of Cartersville, Ga., was named the new Extension Agent for Brunswick County.
1991 – Jimmy Crowder was installed as Fire Chief of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
Ann Marie Thompson was installed as President of the South Hill-La Crosse VFW Auxiliary.
Harry J. Nanney, President of the South Hill Publishing Co. and Business Manager of The South Hill Enterprise, was elected Secretary of the Virginia Press Association.
On July 6, G. W. Jones, a native of La Crosse, was promoted to First Sergeant of the Prince William County Police Department.
Master Sergeant Walter R. Joyner Jr. of Route 1, Lawrenceville, retired from the United States Air Force after serving 23 years.
Lenwood Conner Jr. of South Hill teamed up with Troy Eppard of Groates to win the Virginia State Doubles Horseshoe Tournament held in Lynchburg. Conner and Eppard have been undefeated in the Boys Jr. Division State Doubles Horseshoe Tournament for four straight years.
2001 – Business and Operations Director Andy Hawkins announced his resignation from the Mecklenburg County Public Schools on July 31 to accept the same position with the Orange County Public Schools on Aug. 1.
Mrs. Mary Jane Elkins was installed as President of the South Hill Rotary Club.
Mrs. Mary Chaney was installed as President of the South Hill Junior Woman's Club. Mrs. Rose Ellis was named Woman of the Year.
Michelle Lyons was recognized with the Outstanding Volunteer 4-H Leader award.
2011 –Mrs. Judy Jacquelin was installed as President of the South Hill Rotary Club.
South Hill Town Council recognized and thanked four employees for their years of service: Donna Burch, 25 years; Jimmy Robinson, 25 years; Michael Peebles, 10 years and Kerry Smith, 5 years.
Dr. Carolyn P. Jones was appointed to the Brunswick County School Board.
Annie Harrison was presented the Member of the Year for the Mecklenburg-Brunswick Chapter of the Virginia State University Alumni Association.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
