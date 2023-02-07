From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Halftime at the General Assembly

The 2023 General Assembly session is a short session. Constitutionally, sessions in even numbered years are 60 days while those in odd numbered years are 45 days unless extended by a super majority. That doesn’t sound like a big difference, but the same actions must occur in a more compressed time frame.
The House and Senate have taken two completely different paths this session because the House has a Republican majority while the Senate is controlled by the Democrats. Therefore, the two versions of the budgets will look very different. The House budget will include returning one billion tax dollars to taxpayers, while the Senate budget included no tax relief and, therefore, proposed spending more in various categories. A compromise won’t come until the end of the session.
The Senate bills that I co-sponsored proposing tax rate reductions were defeated on a party line vote. As I wrote last week, the majority party seems to not understand how tax rate cuts stimulate economic activity that raise more tax dollars.
Legislative Failures
Because all legislation must be approved by both the House and Senate, we don’t know what good ideas that passed one body will be passed by the other. We will find out in the weeks ahead. These will not.
Guns
No bill that protects a citizen’s second amendment rights will be successful, nor will any that restricts those rights.
Abortion
Likewise, nothing will change affecting abortion, be it pro-life or pro-abortion.
Marijuana
No proposal that will limit or expand legalization of the sale of marijuana will be successful.
Good Legislation That Might Not Work
Some bills that go through the legislative process are designed to address very real problems that citizens face. Two examples are bills that attempt to deal with lack of staffing at nursing homes and the price of medication.
A bill that will require a certain number of medical care providers in nursing homes based on the number of patients is good and logical. The current problem in some facilities is horrible! However, part of the problem is the same as in other businesses, there are not enough people willing to take jobs. The bill does not address this even though it does give a couple of years for the homes to adjust. After that time, the state would then penalize the home with fines. The end result could end up forcing the facility to reduce the number of beds to meet the standard. Clearly, this is not a good outcome!
The bill that tries to control the price of drugs could be just as bad. The legislation would set up a new board to address the high cost of drugs. The only power that the board might have is to set the price of particular drugs below the existing market price. This law has been on the books in Maryland for four years. It has not saved anyone a single dime while costing the taxpayers $2.4 million dollars. The proponents do not understand basic economics. Should this board set the price lower than the market price on a particular drug, those that control the supply of that drug will fill orders in other states first. During periods of supply shortages, it will be Virginians that will be affected most. This could be an issue of life and death.
It would be much wiser to work toward more competition to manufacturing drugs. In just the last few weeks, a Virginia company announced they were going to manufacture insulin and sell it for a fraction of the current price.
Auto Insurance
One thing that bothers most people when they receive their automobile insurance bill is the line ‘uninsured motorist fee.’ This line exists because, nationally, almost 10 percent of the drivers have no insurance. In Virginia, we started trying to correct the situation last year by stopping drivers from illegally driving by using ‘farm use’ placards.
That is only a portion of the problem. Another problem is that one can simply pay the Department of Motor Vehicles a fee of $500 dollars protecting no one. Then the state allows one to drive at everyone else’s risk.
I have legislation that would remove that option. If you title a vehicle in Virginia, you will have to buy and maintain liability insurance.
We love to hear from you! You can reach us at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, 434-374-5129, or P.O. Box 396, Richmond, VA 23218.
