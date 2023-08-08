From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Bananas

Most people enjoy bananas, some of us even love them. Therefore, one must wonder how that word has negative connotations in our language. When someone says such and such has ‘gone bananas’, they are saying they did something crazy or insane.
Similarly, when we hear about countries in South and Central America overthrowing one bad government with another, we refer to them derogatorily as a ‘banana republic’. The implication is that the regime is corrupt. Those in power are willing to act one way or another for unrecorded cash.
With this as a starting point, let’s look at our own government in Washington. Once, we considered our government as above such things as graft and trading favors for under the table cash or favors. While rarely have we had presidents who qualified for sainthood, most have been reasonable and responsible. Watergate and the Teapot Dome come to mind as do the antics of Lyndon Johnson and Bill Clinton.
None of those, however, come close to the probable crimes and coverups of this administration. We do not elect brothers and children of presidents, but the assumption is that their parent would exercise control over their behavior. It appears that Joe Biden made no effort to rein in his son, Hunter, from working side deals with foreign governments, even those that are our adversaries. Not only did then Vice President Biden not rein in Hunter, but it appears that he aided and abetted him.
One question that I have not heard asked is: How did it come about that a Ukraine natural gas company should seek to hire Hunter Biden? Did the then Vice President in some way line up that job for his son? We already know, from Biden himself, that he helped his son’s employer get out of legal trouble.
We know that Joe Biden traveled at least five times accompanied by Hunter Biden to China. One must ask how many of those trips were for true diplomatic relations with our most ardent competitor both commercially and defensively. Were some of those trips simply a convenience for the Chinese to introduce his son and make sure the Chinese understood that Hunter had close connections at the highest level of the government of the United States?
These examples, while unethical, may or may not have broken laws. However, covering up these actions was illegal. Hiding the income from the Internal Revenue Service was illegal. Hunter not registering as an agent of a foreign nation is illegal.
Having an Attorney General who guides a Justice Department, who blatantly bends to presidential desires that go against all that is right and moral, is beyond the pale. Having a Justice Department that selectively chooses to enforce laws for some and not for others. Dismissing the idea of prosecuting Secretary Clinton’s destroying over thirty thousand records, while bringing charges against far fewer held by President Trump. No matter what you think of either, it is wrong to have two sets of justice.
Interfering with elections is not something new. However, to use the Justice Department to do so was a no-no a decade ago. Yet now this is considered acceptable when the tables are turned.
Only in a banana republic would the electorate accept this type of prosecution. Only in a banana republic would the media assist the government in power to hold power knowing of the illegal and unethical actions being used against those out of power.
We love to hear from you! You can reach us at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, 434-374-5129, or P.O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.
