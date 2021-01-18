It took an effort and planning, but we made it

It is funny how I will sit in front of my computer with no idea whatsoever as to what I will write about. Then there are other weeks that I have a thought in my head, but because of other developments I have to push it aside. Such was the case back on December 24, but it got pushed aside (and that is dangerous at my age). I have no notes of the program, just my memory and it was four weeks ago.
However, it was something that has never happened in South Hill before,to my knowledge. And while it may have an interest to just a few people, I want to share it with my readers, because, after all, it is history and involves the COVID-19 virus decision, too.
All Saints' Episcopal Church on East Franklin St. had planned its usual Christmas Eve Service for 11pm on the 24 th. But that week, if you remember, a spike of COVID-19 cases in Virginia caused our Bishop to put a ban on holding indoor services throughout the Diocese of Southern Virginia. However, she did allow outdoor services, with social distancing and it being held to only 30 minutes.
Well, that put a damper in our plans. And just when you have to spend a lot of money for the Christmas Poinsettias to decorate the church for Christmas Week, you have to make some quick decisions. Not to bore you with all the facts, it was decided to have the Christmas Eve Service outside on the sidewalk and grounds in front of the church on Dec. 24, but during daylight. But then the weatherman had other plans and decided to let it rain that day with a downpour at the scheduled time of our service.
Back to the drawing board. Some time on Monday, Dec . 21, our Priest, The Rev. Dr. Terrance Walker, our Senior Warden, Warren Jackson, and the Alter Guild Chairman, Barbara Nanney decided it could be done. Five members of the church agreed to pick up the Poinsettias on Dec, 22, one day ahead of schedule, and then assisted in decorating the church alter, even though the church could not be open.
On the morning of the 23rd, the left-over Poinsettias were placed on the front sidewalks and on the lawn, and chairs were placed on the front lawn, too, and everything was ready for the Christmas Eve Service. The Rev. Dr. Walker, however, reminded us that we could have music, but no singing, so Dr. Angela Parker arranged to have appropriate music on tape to be played before, at certain breaks in the service, and after the service.
Those people driving by on Franklin St. were respectful (no horn blowing) although they probably did not know they were seeing “history” in the making. I was pleased that 20 people made the effort to be there to see and participate in this modern-day miracle.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 – Another big snowfall hit Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties on Jan. 14 and was continuing up until press time on Jan. 15. Estimates were that it would exceed the snowfall of December which was 12 inches deep.
Frank C. Bedinger was re-elected President of the Farmers Bank of Boydton.
1941 – Mr. W. H. Butterworth of South Hill was elected to a two-year term on the State Dairymans Association. Also, C. Herbert Gordon of Union Level was elected to a one-year term. Gordon also was elected to the Board of Directors of the State Guernsey Breeders Association.
The South Hill Bowling Alleys were expected to be opened this week by M. J. Harris, Proprietor of the Chase City Bowling Alleys. Henry Inge of Chase City will serve as the South Hill Manager. The alleys are located above Moseley Motor Co. on North Mecklenburg Ave.
A Parent-Teacher Organization was formed at the Brodnax School. T. H. Gillis was elected President.
1951 – President Harry S. Truman in his budget message to Congress on Monday, recommended an appropriation of $17 million for flood control construction for the Buggs Island Reservoir for the year beginning July 1, 1951.
Virginia Attorney General Albertis S. Harrison Jr., a native of Brunswick County, announced he will be a candidate for Governor of Virginia, subject to the Democratic Primary Election in July.
Fred L. Geis III, who's father was Resident Engineer of Buggs Island Dam, became the third Mecklenburg County Boy Scout to earn the Eagle Scout Award.
Sterling A. Simmons, age 29, who was born and raised in the Buckhorn District, was named Mecklenburg County's best Negro Soil Conservation Farmer in the Southside District.
Mrs. Roy Estes was elected President of the Buckhorn Home Demonstration Club.
1961 – The Board of Directors of the Bank of La Crosse elected L. M. Raney as President.
Virginia Attorney General Albertis S. Harrison, Jr., a native of Brunswick County, announced he will be a candidate for Governor of Virginia, subject to the Democratic Primary in July.
Mary Lou Butts of South Hill, a freshman at Wake Forest College in Winston-Salem, N. C., appeared in a coast to coast TV hookup when she did a baton twirling performance at the halftime program between Wake Forest and N. C. State basketball game.
The Board of Directors of the Farmers Bank of Boydton elected F. C. Bedinger as Chairman and C. C. Strohecker Jr. as President.
The Board of Directors of the Farmers & Merchants Bank of Lawrenceville re-elected F. M. Newsom as President.
The Park View girls team lost to Greensville 56-43. Edna Newman scored 22 points and Mary Ellen Mewborn added 12 for the Dragonettes.
1971 – John William Tudor of La Crosse was selected as the area's Outstanding Young Farmer of 1970 by the South Hill Jaycees.
Debra Rowland was crowned Honored Queen of South Hill's Bethel No. 63, Job's Daughters.
Paul F. Edmond was elected President of the Friends of the South Hill Library.
John L. Crowe of Baskerville was promoted to Fireman Third Rating in the U. S. Coast Guard.
Staff Sergeant Thomas M. Peebles of South Hill was a member of the Squadron that won the Top Fighter-interceptor award in the U. S. Air Force.
Park View defeated Nottoway 95-58 with four Dragon players scoring in double figures. Kenneth Walker led the way with 18 points, Ed Rogers scored 16, Buddy Morris had 12 and Donald Curtis added 10.
1981 – A sheet of ice caused hazardous driving conditions for Mecklenburg and Brunswick county drivers. No serious accidents were reported, but many cars and trucks ended up in ditches.
Mr. H. C. Williams was elected President of the South Hill Shrine Club.
Jake Williams was installed as President of the Central Brunswick Ruritan Club. Donald Fisher was named the Outstanding Young Man of the Year.
Six members of the Central Brunswick Ruritan Club were recognized for Perfect Attendance: Francis Basham, 26 years; Billy Black, 18 years; Jack Daniel, 18 years; Charles Rawles, 7 years; Donald Fisher, 7 years; and Leslie Beatty, 5 years.
1991 – William Ward Moseley of Bracey and Petersburg was elected to serve as President of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association. His 2-year term began. Jan. 1.
Repairs and superstructure replacements for two bridges in Mecklenburg County were approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board totaling $1,031,943. The first bridge carries the southbound lanes of Rt. 1 over the Meherrin River. The second bridge carries the eastbound lanes of Rt. 58 over Aarons Creek at The Halifax County line.
Bryan Dacus was named Plant Manager for Brick Plant 3 at Brick and Tile Corporation of Lawrenceville. The new plant is planned to start up around May 1.
Four players scored in double figures in leading the Dragons to a 94-40 win over Nottoway. Jose Hite and Orlando Douglas scored 15 points each, Calvin Williams scored 13 points and Danny Watkins added 12.
2001 – Jimmy Adams received the “Firefighter of the Year” Award for the year 2000 by the La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department.
Frank Schich was elected Master of the South Hill Masonic Lodge.
John Bowman was elected President of the South Hill Shrine Club.
Sal Salomone was named “Firefighter of the Year” by the Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department. Betsy Pinnell was named Auxiliary Member of the Year for 2000.
Douglas B. Child Jr. of Brodnax received a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U. S. Army, in a military ceremony at North Georgia College and State University.
2011 – The Mecklenburg County NAACP Chapter presented Life Membership awards to Elmore Jones and Ann G. Miller.
Army Sergeant Tajuana O. Harrison of Lawrenceville arrived safely for a tour of duty in Kaiserlaughtern, Germany. She is a 5-year veteran as a motor transportation operator.
The Brunswick County Rescue Squad installed G. I. Vaughan as President, Debra Lewis was recognized for answering 362 calls and Amanda King for answering 355 calls.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.