A well deserved award for a long-time friend

I have gotten a little behind in my list of things to comment on, partly because of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, which, as I expected, was lacking the play of many ACC teams, except for Florida State and Syracuse, both of whom made it to the Sweet 16, before fading out. Except for Florida State which was being played later on Sunday, after this column was written. (You can see the result I am expecting).
So, I send my belated congratulations to a long-time friend, Lincoln Sturdivant, who at the South Hill Town Council meeting on March 15, was recognized for his 29 years of service to the community. Planning Commission Chairman Stuart Taylor (by letter) and Mayor Dean Marion both commended Sturdivant for his service.
Taylor wrote in his letter that Sturdivant's “commitment, enthusiasm and community mindedness are the three characteristics that come to mind.''
But my association with Lincoln Sturdivant expands to over 59 years and in that time it seems he always had a smile on his face. It was in 1961 that my two brothers (Jack and Harry) and I hired Lincoln for part-time work. It was only natural that when he found full time employment he left us, but recommended we hire his younger brother, James.
Some or you may remember James. He worked for us at The Enterprise for close to 40 years and became our No. 1 Man in the dark room. In fact, James became a top photographer and was an award-winning photographer in the Virginia Press Association competition.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –Mr. S. K. Cole of North View announced he is a candidate for re-election as Supervisor for the Buckhorn District.
Turner Jewelry Co. of South Hill announced it was closing out its entire stock of damaged goods at one-half price or less because of the recent fire.
Dr. J. L. Price of Kentucky announced he will open Prestwould, the historic old Skipwith family home, April 29, 30, and May 1.
Miss Lucy Marshall Goode of Dinwiddie was appointed by Congressman P. H. Drewry to represent the 4th District at the Apple Blossom Festival. Miss Goode is the granddaughter of the late Colonel J. Thomas Goode and the late Judge W. E. Holmes of Boydton.
Mrs. H. T. Mason of Baskerville was appointed by the Executive Committee of the Mecklenburg County Advisory Board to serve as Vegetable Garden Club Demonstrator.
1941 – James Boddie, Manager of Ogburn ESSO Station in South Hill, attended the Standard Oil Convention held at Old Point Comfort in Virginia.
The South Hill Woman's Club announced that Mrs. Floyd Garland, President, and Mrs. Thomas B. Hines would represent the club at the State Convention of the Virginia Federation of Women's Clubs, in Washington.
Watkins Motor Company in South Hill announced that S. M. Newcomb was employed in the sales department.
The South Hill Woman's Club announced that the Jimmy Hamner Orchestra will play for its dance at the Exchange Warehouse.
1951 – Miss Margaret Jessup of South Hill was named Home Demonstration Agent for Nottoway County. She will begin her duties on May 1.
Whip Wilson, Cowboy Movie Star, will appear on Stage at the Colonial Theatre on April 4. He will be accompanied by Monica Lane, sweetheart of the Westerns; Homer Brown, champion rodeo star; and the Flying W. Musical Ranch Hands.
1961 – The South Hill Methodist Choir will present an Easter Cantata. The 38-voice choir is under the direction of Fred B. Duncan, Director of Music at Park View High School. Mrs. S. T. Moore Jr. will be the organist. Soloists will be Mrs. D. R. Ferguson, Mrs. Smith Rowland, Jimmie Keith Crowder and George B. Taylor.
The American Banker congratulated the Bank of La Crosse for making the Roll Call of the 7,000 Largest Banks in the United States. The Bank of La Crosse made a spectacular gain of 488 places since a year ago.
Carl Gude, a 16-year-old Park View sophomore took first place honors in the Hillside Recreation Center's second annual Handicap Bowling Tournament. Gude, with 662 pins, won over Norm Talley who had 631 pins.
Seven East End students were selected to participate in the All-State Choir – Jean Crenshaw, Edith Parrish, Edmonia Williams, Amanda Rainey, Jacqueline Wright, Charlie Talley and Joseph Goode.
Six East End students were selected to participate in the All-State Concert Band – Thomas Bugg, Harold Hutcheson, Melvin Brown, Delores Hayes, Awzilia Wilkins and George Harris.
Jimmy Smelley of Park View, who placed First in the county-wide Prestwould Chapter Essay contest, placed Third in the State DAR Essay contest.
Park View students selected to attend Boys' State in July were: Alvin Sirrocco, Kenneth Wright, Wayne Wright, Bobby Conner, Marvin Crutchfield, Monty Montague, Larry Perkinson and Bobby Northington.
Delegates selected to attend Girls' State were Dian Boddie, Frances Walthall, Beth Hylton, Betsy Page Taylor and Patricia Matthews.
1971 – The Board of Directors of the Citizens Bank Inc. of South Hill promoted four employees: W. Horace Clarke to Executive Vice-President; James H. Wells to Vice-President and Officer in Charge of Loans and Assistant Chief Executive Officer; John S. Evans, Assistant Vice-President, Cashier, and Officer in Charge of Computer Operations; and David Pope to Assistant Vice-President and Officer in Charge of Installment and Dealer Loan Department.
Air Force Technical Sergeant Charles E. Burton of Rt. 3, Chase City, arrived for duty at Alconbury RAD Station, England. He was an aircraft systems repairman.
Marine Lance Corporal Larry H. Doggette of Rt. 1, Chase City, was serving with the First Marine Air Wing, Vietnam.
1981 – The Citizens Bank Inc. recognized S. P. Anderson, former Chairman of the Board for his 53 years of service to the bank.
The State's tallest Silo was erected on the farm of Harold and Carl Markel in Btinswick County. The 90-foot silo is located on Rt. 611.
Elmo Wright was installed as Chief of the Gasburg Volunteer Fire Department.
The South Hill Methodist Church will present an Easter Cantata with the 60-voice community choir under the direction of Mrs. Annie Lou Williams, with Mrs Julia Wells as accompanist.
Three Park View students won First Place Awards at the Southside District Math-Science Conference. Winners were Laurie McIntyre, Advanced Math; Stephen Nanney, Algebra I; and Blane Arington, Biology.
1991 – Tracey Lynn Higgerson, a student at Richard Bland College, was crowned as the new Miss Southside Virginia Scholarship winner in a pageant sponsored by the South Hill Junior Woman's Club. First Runner-Up was Patty Starr Richardson of Gasburg. Second Runner-Up was Christine Crews of Keysville.
Charles E. Gregory, a native of Chase City and now President of the Gregory Manufacturing Co. in Bertie County, North Carolina, received the Friend of Agriculture Award from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
Jane C. Boney was installed as Worthy Matron and Penny Watson Jr. as Worthy Patron of Loyalty Chapter No. 48, Order of the Eastern Star, South Hill.
Five nurses at Community Memorial Healthcenter received certificates in specialty areas. They were: Mable Jane Simmons, RN, Operating Room; Ocie Sadler, RN, Medical Surgical Care; Irene Parrish, RN, Critical Care; Sandy Yeheil, RN, Post Anesthesia Care; and Holly Johnson, RN Gerontology.
2001 – Carlisle Motion Control announced plans to open in South Hill later this year. Randolph Jones, Director of the Mecklenburg County Industrial Authority, said the company should begin taking job applications within the next 30-60 days.
Ephesus Baptist Church celebrated its 125th Anniversary with many members arriving for services dressed the way their ancestors did.
BGF Industries in South Hill won the Mecklenburg County second annual Business Spelling Bee Championship.
The E. T. Walker Family of South Hill announced the establishment of The Edwin T. Walker Endowed Scholarship Fund. Mr. Walker spent the majority of his professional life teaching and in administration.
Matthew Bower of Park View won First Place in the arts and crafts competition with his sculpture of an elephant taking the prize at the State Beta Club competition.
2011 – Jonathan Kirkland was selected by the Boydton Town Council as the town's Police Chief.
The United Methodist Services will relocate April 1 from La Crosse Commerce Center to the SOVA building at 828 North Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill.
Reid Piercy, fifth grade student at Buckhorn Elementary, was selected as the elementary representative for the Virginia School Board Association 2011 Art Contest.
Christopher H. Grigg of South Hill and a senior at Hampden-Sydney College was initiated into The Society for Collegiate Journalists. Griggs served as Editor of The Garnet, the student literary magazine.
Javonte Green, Brunswick High's senior basketball guard, was named Co-Player of the Year along with Ya Ya Anderson of Fluvana. Brunswick Coach Bryant Stith was named Division 3 Coach of the Year.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
