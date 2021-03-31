The Lake Gaston 911 Community Taskforce invites residents to join us as we honor dispatchers and telecommunicators during National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week, April 11-17, 2021.
We want to say thank you to our 911 dispatchers for the tireless and critical work they perform throughout the country, especially here in rural Virginia and North Carolina. These dedicated professionals often go unrecognized because they are the calm, yet unseen voice on the other end of the telephone line during stressful, and sometimes life-threatening situations.
The work that they do truly is often the difference between life and death. We are so fortunate to have such dedicated individuals serving our communities and contributing to the welfare and health of our residents.
The LKG Taskforce was formed in honor of my husband, Bob Herzing of Ebony, Virginia, who died in 2018 of a heart attack, due in part, to the everyday challenges that confront our local emergency response personnel.
We are working to expand collaboration between the five-county 911 call centers around Lake Gaston. This includes addressing challenges such as their ability to transfer misrouted emergency cell phone calls. We are also working with local and national elected officials, business leaders, and others to ensure telecommunicators have the tools and support necessary to provide their critical role, including recruiting and retaining skilled telecommunicators with proper training, appropriate pay and benefits.
Sherry Herzing
LKG 911 Community Task Force
