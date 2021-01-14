The Wright Report

Last week’s events in Washington are at the top of everyone’s mind right now. What happened last Wednesday was unacceptable.
We are a nation governed by laws, not mobs, and I condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms. Many Virginians are angry over the results of the election and that is understandable and acceptable.
Questions raised about the conduct of the Presidential election haven’t been answered to the satisfaction of many citizens or me. Getting to the bottom of those questions was the point behind last week’s challenges to the Electoral College vote.
Following the law, each Chamber adjourned for two hours to debate the challenges on their merits. What followed, was wholly inexcusable. As you know, protesters attacked law enforcement, broke through barricades, and stormed the U.S. Capitol. Four people even lost their lives.
Said simply, if the actions taken by rioters during last summer’s riots across the country were wrong, then so were the actions taken by those who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. Virginia House Republicans were unified in our condemnation of those actions and we must condemn the actions at the U.S. Capitol.
Both the FBI and independent conservative journalists concur that the people who stormed the Capitol were not Antifa or any other infiltration operation. Whether more investigation will show otherwise is yet to be seen.
While there were tens of thousands of protesters who stayed outside the Capitol and demonstrated peacefully, hundreds if not more not only breached the Capitol, but also assaulted police in the process.
Virginia Crime Commission Continued Failure
Last week, the Virginia Crime Commission voted 9-to-2 in favor of repealing Virginia's mandatory minimum sentences. Even worse, they voted to recommend re-sentencing for a significant number of those sent to jail under those penalties.
This week's action by the Crime Commission represents the most extreme 'soft on crime' action by Democrats since they won control in 2019. Not only does this proposal weaken sentences for those who commit crimes such as producing child pornography, child rape, and violation of protective orders more than once, it opens these crimes up for re-sentencing. That means that, in order to keep her attacker in jail, a rape victim would have to go to court again.
It's not enough that Democrats have been releasing criminals on parole without contacting victims. Now they're going to actively re-victimize these people by forcing them to choose between reliving their trauma or let their assailants walk free.
From manslaughter to the repeated use of a firearm as a felony, Democrats would weaken the system of criminal justice we have put in place. Virginia’s mandatory minimum sentence laws have made Virginia one of the safest states in the nation with the lowest level of criminal recidivism.
2021 General Assembly Session:
The 2021 General Assembly session is set to begin Wednesday, January 13th. While Republicans have vowed to keep the session to a 30-day limit after the long 84-day extended 2020 Special Session that just ended late last fall, the Governor announced this week that he “has the means and plans to make it 45 days.” In other words, Northam is willing to spend millions of taxpayer’s dollars to extend the session so he and the new Democrat majority will have more time to push forward their agenda.
I will continue to report weekly on how things are going during this year’s General Assembly. I hope you will contact my office if there is anything of concern or that we can be of assistance on.
This year the House of Delegates will be meeting 100% virtually. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 804.698.1061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.
If you would like to view House Committee Meetings or House Floor Sessions you can do so at the this web address: https://virginiageneralassembly.gov/house/chamber/chamberstream.php
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.