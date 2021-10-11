I found this week's “On My Mind” hard to write

I have a column this week that probably will be a shocker. You see this week is my final writing of “What's On My Mind...” I know, it blows my mind, too! However, I seem to be getting older and find it is taking me longer to do all my research and then type it into my column.
So, you might call this a “Happy Birthday” present to myself. You see, if the Lord is willing, I will be 87 years old on Thursday, Oct. 14. I have had this on the back of my mind as a possibility for several weeks and mentioned it to my wife, Barbara, but asked her to keep it quiet in case I decided to change my mind.
I had originally thought I might continue writing my column through the rest of October, but then decided to close things out for my upcoming birthday on Thursday. It is not often that I treat myself and right or wrong, it is coming to a close this week. You might be wondering how Barbara is taking this decision of mine and apparently she is very happy and is already compiling a “to do list.” Oh my goodness, what kind of monster have I created?
Barbara and I had quite a discussion Saturday morning about a lot of things, and experiences, that have happened during my 35 years as Editor and since my retirement from The Enterprise. And I do not want to forget my faithful readers of this column over the years.
I had considered relating some of the emails received over the years, but while interesting, It would have been terrible to to leave others out.
My continued thanks to the many positive responses I have received over the years concerning my column. It makes me feel good that so many have taken the time to read my ramblings and the feedback has been rewarding. I do not remember who said it, but it went something like this – all good things come to an end. And it has!
Most importantly though, let us continue to PRAY, every day, and may God bless you all.
x x x x x
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –South Hill and Weldon played to a scoreless tie, even though both teams had a good chance to score. But in every chance, the defense rose to the occasion. Five times South Hill needed two yards to make a first down but failed in each instance. Weldon had a chance in the fourth quarter on the 2-yard line but South Hill stopped them on fourth down.
In a game played later at the county fair, South Hill and Chase City played to a scoreless tie. No other information was given.
1941 – Mrs. J. R. Abernathy of South Hill became the new manager of the Shady Oak Tourist Court on Route One, south of town. C. C. Gill had been manager for some time but had moved to manage a service station further south on Route One.
The South Hill High School Dragons defeated Clarksville 6-0. Unfortunately, there was no report on who, or how, the winning touchdown was scored.
1951 – City Shoe Shop, opened in the shop beside John Hart Crowder's Store on West Danville St.
South Hill defeated Kenbridge 19-7 to remain undefeated. Jackie Griffith got behind the Kenbtidge safteyfor a touchdown that covered 80 yards. Smith Rowland scored on a 20-yard run that proved to be the winning score. And Clarence Shearin wrapped up the scoring on a 2-yard run.
1961 – Miss Judith Peters of Cumberland County and J. S. Cundiff of Mecklenburg County (La Crosse) were selected Queen and King of the Fourth Farm Bureau District.
The Rev. Samuel S. Cole, Pastor of La Crosse Methodist Church, and Dr. J. Aubrey Hughes, Bishop of the Petersburg District, assisted in the ground breaking of the church's new Educational Unit and Socoial Hall. Miss Hattie Moseley was Chairman of the official church board.
Park View used its defense to a 20-0 first quarter lead without making a first down and then got help from their offense for a 32-0 win over Buckingham. End Benny Evans was on the receiving end of two Tinker Montague passes of 9 and 22 yards. Tackle Wade Crutchfield had two defensive scores with a 7-yard return of a blocked punt and a fumble recovery in the end zone. Ronnie Moseley scored on a 14-yard run.
1971 – Holly Bright Glasscock, age 17, of Clarksville was crowned Miss South Central Fair in Chase City. Edwige Preyor of Clarksville was first runner-up and Charlene Dale Otey of Victoria was second runner-up.
Airman First Class Jesse E. Capps of Rt. 2, Lawrenceville, arrived for duty at Ching Chaun Kang Air Force Base, Taiwan.
Park View quarterback Billy Marks passed for one touchdown and later rushed for two other scores to lead the Dragons to a 33-0 win over Randolph-Henry.
1981 – Earl Horne was elected President of the Park View Boosters Club.
Mr. J. T. Lenhart of Chase City retired after 31 years of service to Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative in Chase City.
The Lake Country Commission on Aging formed. Myer Reed of the La Crosse District was elected temporary chairman.
Gene Thomas of Lawrenceville received the Distinguished Service Award from the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce.
Melvin P. Taylor was re-elected President of the Brunswick County Farm Bureau.
Mary Hunter Gallalee was serving as President of the South Hill Play Makers.
Park View defeated Brunswick, 21-13, behind the running of Howard Feggins. He scored three touchdowns on runs of 11, 44 and 50 yards.
1991 – South Hill Lawyer James A. Butts III was appointed Chairman of the Virginia State Bar's Special Commission to study Registration of Law Corporations.
Dr. James A. Hudson Jr. was elected President of the South Hill Elementary School P. T. A.
The Park View FFA Forestry Judging Team won the Southside Area Forestry Judging Contest. Team menbers were Bobby Bowers, area individual champion; David Stewart, third high overall, and Wesley Haskins.
Beverly Williams was crowned Park View Senior High School Homecoming Queen during halftime festivities.
Chris Fleshood of South Hill was crowned Homecoming Queen at Brunswick Academy.
Community Memorial Healthcenter in South Hill held its awards program. The top honor went to Mrs. Carrie Sturdivant with 35 years of service. Next was a trio of employees with 30 years of service – Ruth Johnson, Jane Baiey and Ann Rogers.
Park View defeated Greensville 18-0 as Robert Wilson scored two second half touchdowns. The first was a 7-yard pass from Jamethro Rogers and then a 31-yard return of a pass interception.
2001 – Debra Crowder resigned as Principal of Park View Middle School after seven years in the position. She said she will remain in the Mecklenburg County School System.
The Rev. Richard (Rick) Foster became the new Pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in South Hill.
Virginia Attorney General Randolph A. Beales, a Boydton native, will will serve as Grand Marshal of the 24th Annual Boydton Day Parade.
Town and County officials, along with Delegate Tommy Wright, cut the ribbon to open the newly constructed “Courtesy Pier” along U. S. Rt. 1 at the former Steel Bridge.
Jimmy Callahan was Fire Chief of the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department.
Tajuana Harrisin was crowned Homecoming Queen at Brunswick Senior High School.
Russell Bryan Edmonds of Lawrenceville Boy Scout Troop 221 received his Eagle Scout status.
Earl Stanley, Clerk of Brunswick County Circuit Court, was elected President of the Virginia Court Clerks Association.
Burdell Haskins of Park View picked up a fumble with 1:16 remaining on the clock and returned it 83 yards to give the Dragons a 15-14 win over Barunswick.
2011 –The Park View Marching Dragons had a great showing at the annual Bluestone Invitational. The Dragon Band placed First in every category in their division to win Division Three A for the second consecutive year.
Inc., the Magazine for Growing Companies, selected a Clarksville business for a Top Ten Entrepreneurial Superstar award. Clarksville-based Veterans Enterprise Technology Solutions (VETS, Inc.) was included with an 896.7% increase for 2011.
Thousands of people attended the Taste of Brunswick Festival with 27 stewmasters competing. George Daniel and the Red Oak Stew Crew of Alberta won first place. The team was composed of Daniel, Billy Walker, Tommy Tucker, Gene Marker and Charles Walker.
THE END
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.