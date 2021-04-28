Historic Garden Week Tour

Dear Editor,
After having to cancel in 2020, the Brunswick Garden Club was able to welcome visitors to the Historic Garden Week’s South Hill Tour. On Saturday over 125 visitors to South Hill wore their masks and sometime carried an umbrella as they enjoyed the Jacquelin and Anderson gardens. Club members filled the Taylor, Kinker and Edmonds homes with period flower arrangements. The Chamber of Commerce’s Model Train Museum and the Tiffany-style stain glass windows at the South Hill United Methodist Church Chapel showed off the town to visitors from as far away as Pennsylvania. Tour proceeds fund the Garden Club of Virginia’s restoration and preservation of historic public gardens, along with funding a research fellowship program in landscape architecture. Thanks to local sponsors, advertisers in the tour guidebook and many friends, Brunswick Garden Club was able to host Historic Garden Week and highlight South Hill and Southside Virginia, too.
Jane Stringer, Secretary
The Brunswick Garden Club
Garden Club of Virginia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.