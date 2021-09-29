The Wright Report

The first findings of the JLARC report on the fiasco at the Virginia Employment Commission are in, and they are not pretty. Said simply, this is a failure of the Executive Branch from top to bottom.
Numerous efficiency measures and improvements could’ve been implemented to mitigate the failures, but the Northam Administration once again are proving they do not know how to best serve Virginians.
The early findings of the report make it clear: this was a failure of the Executive Branch, which is why Republicans are promising a new day in Virginia.
The Executive and VEC failed to do proper planning and didn’t adapt like other states resulting in the system being disorganized.
JLARC also attributes the issues to the failure to modernize the computer system used by the agency.
The three-phase project was started in September of 2009.
Terry McAuliffe assumed responsibility in January of 2014, when Phase 3 was already underway.
Phase 3 languished for the entirety of Terry McAuliffe’s term, and for the entirety of Ralph Northam’s term. It’s not scheduled for completion until next year.
The Governor failed to waive state employee hiring requirements to get more people on board quickly.
The problems are still endemic and needs to be corrected immediately.
As of this quarter, VEC is still only processing 26% of first-time payments within its standard benchmark of 21 days.
As of June 2021, only 2% of adjudicated cases are being resolved within the standard benchmark of 21 days.
Appeals are taking an average of 275 days, double the U.S. average of 125 days and nine times longer than the standard benchmark of 30 days.
VEC is making incorrect payments between 40 and 45 percent of the time. That is an estimated $930 million in incorrect payments.
While fraud is a concern, it makes up only 1.4 percent of overpayments.
VEC is only answering 4 percent of calls to its customer service line as of June 2021. The average wait time is 10 hours.
At the end of the day, none of this would have happened had Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam done their jobs. Vote to end one party rule in Virginia.
