Some information that you don't need to know

Welcome to December to all my readers. I hope you are doing well. As for me, I had a terrible July but gradually got better and for the last three months I have felt better than I have for the past three years. Now do not mistake what I have written. I am far from being well. But my thanks to God and Dr. Linda Powers, for my doing so well.
I do not want to bore you with my blood results, but there always seems to be a but … my A1C result was well at 6.1. I know, I have a ways to go to get it lower as the range is 4.40-6.40. Still, I am below the high mark and that's an achievement. With my diabetes being so bad until mid-July, for some reason that is now somewhat under control as my average for the past 100 days has been 109. It is usually between 140 and 150.
If you see me on the street or in a store you can not tell, but let me assure you, that behind that dreaded mask, I AM SMILING! However, the best part is that my cholesterol panel shows a low HDL risk factor. The guide is to between 4.2 to 7.0. And my risk factor is 2.6. YIPEE!
I know, you hope there are no more test results in the near future. And I apologize, but (there is that BUT again. However, this is the 15th year of this column being published in the Enterprise and never in those 15 years have I bored you with my health results in this kind of adeptness. It's just that they are so good compared to my normal results. I just have to shout it out.
Sorry to bore you with my ramblings, but as you can tell, I am very, very happy.
And, as my usual parting shot during this pandemic: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
x x x x x
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – The Chase City National Guard Company E, 116th Infantry, under the command of Captain W. M. Geoghegan and Battalion Major G. D. Reynolds, was called to Danville on Nov. 28 on account of disorders arising from a strike in that city and they were stationed there one week later.
The South Hill Tobacco Market reported that up to the Thanksgiving Holidays that the market had auctioned four million pounds.
1940 – Cleaton Hardware Co. was sponsoring a performance of “The Farmall Hillbilly Band” at the South Hill High School Auditorium on Dec. 12.
Miss Patsy Crews was elected President of the South Hill Sub Deb Club.
Copley McLean of South Hill was named assistant editor of the Randolph-Macon College Handbook for 1941-42.
1950 – Marne Private First Class John M. Alston of Rt. 1, La Crosse, completed his training at Parris Island, by receiving promotion to his present rank and by winning the Silver Cross Badge of Marine Sharpshooter.
The South Hill High School Homecoming was a successful event as the 43rd Infantry Division Band of Camp Pickett provided music for the parade, a drill exhibition at the game's halftime and then some of the band members played for the dance that night.
The South Hill Woman's Club won first place in the parade, depicting a safety scene; Hillcrest Garden placed second with a flower garden scene; and the school float placed honorable mention with a theme of “We knew you were coming and baked a cake.” Martha Walker was crowned Homecoming Queen.
1960 – James Hall was elected President of the La Crosse Ruritan Club.
The East End Basketball Team was getting ready for its opening game Dec. 2. Ray Gregory was named Team Captain.
1970 – Three South Hill Homes were scheduled to be open for the Christmas Open House
Tour sponsored by the South Hill Junior Woman's Club. The homes were those of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Homa, Dr. and Mrs. W. D. Paulette and Mr. and Mrs. John S. Evans.
Jack M. Rainey of South Hill was honored as the “Most Outstanding Member” of the South Hill Ruritan Club.
Air Force Sergeant Lee W. Lewis Jr. of Rt. 1, Dundas was serving at Bien Hoa Air Base in Vietnam.
Army Specialist Four Arthur L. Davis of Rt. 1, South Hill received the Army Commendation Medal while serving with the 4th Infantry Division near An Khe, Vietnam.
Army Sergeant Wayne N. Bagley of Rt. 2, Kenbridge received the Air Medal while serving with the 50th Infantry in Phan Thiet, Vietnam.
David Rainey was named First Team Center to the All District Football Team and Chris Curtis was named First Team Linebacker.
1980 – William H. Ashworth of South Hill died Nov. 24 at age 56. He was owner and operator of Ashworth Brothers Garage in South Hill and was a World War II Veteran and a 20-year member of the Southside Rescue Squad.
Mrs. Jean E. Clary of Emporia was elected President of the Southside Virginia Board of Directors. She is a native of South Hill.
After 21 years of saying “Good Morning,” E. Norborne Doyle Jr. retired as a morning host of WLES Radio, Lawrenceville.
Howard Settle, a native of Brunswick County, was promoted to Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of the Farm Credit Bank of Baltimore.
Carter Threat Gill, a native of South Hill, was promoted to the position of Check Airman and Instructor Pilot with Eastern Airlines.
1990 – John E. Herndon was named Vice-President and Branch Manager of Pace American Bank's South Hill Operations.
Kathy D. Martin, owner of Southside Office Systems, opened a Xerox office at 235 East Atlantic St., South Hill.
Mary Ann Bush was installed as President of the local National Association of Retired Federal Employees, local Chapter 2079.
Harry W. Justis made his last delivery of South Hill Mail as he retired from the U. S. Postal Service after 30 years.
Jody Hall and Stormi Lucy were crowned Little Mr. and Little Miss Christmas for Lawrenceville.
Air Force Captain Michael L. Lucy of Dolphin was deployed to the Middle East as a part
of Operation Desert Shield.
Brunswick Academy defeated Commonwealth Christian 58-46. David Love and Jim Whitehead scored 17 points each and Shane Parham chipped in with 13 points and 19 rebounds.
2000 – A fire gutted a Boydton Landmark on Nov. 29 as the old Goode Bank Building suffered heavy damages. The building housed the offices of the Commonwealth's Attorney, the registrar, zoning administrator and the Southside Drug Task Force.
Jerry M. Jenkins Jr., a Lunenburg County tobacco and grain producer, was re-elected to another three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors.
Brunswick easily defeated Central of Lunenburg 85-42 in their season opener. Buck Walker scored 29 points and Darius Hargrove added 18.
2010 – Rose Lewis, a cancer survivor, was named Honorary Chair of the South Hill Relay For Life scheduled for May 2011.
Clarice High Moore of Lawrenceville died Nov. 24 at age 101.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.