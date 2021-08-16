This was easy to write; two positive comments

Leigh Nanney Hersey, PhD, and on the teaching staff at the University of Louisiana in Monroe was honored last week when she was named the recipient of the ULM Foundation Outstanding Excellence in Service Award.
Some of you may have seen the announcement on Leigh's Facebook. She said, “My service is such an extension of who I am. Thank you to everyone who supported me in my endeavors. I am fortunate to work at a University which provides an environment so important to me.”
Leigh added, “It's cliche' to say that I don't do it for all the recognition. And it's true. But at the same time, it is so nice to be recognized for my efforts and encouraged to continue doing them.”
Oh, did I tell you how beautiful the trophy was and how PROUD her Mom and Dad are! Just in case you didn't pick up on that.
On another note of local interest, I received a letter last week from the Rev. (Ret.) Bob McAden of Roanoke. The Rev. McAden is a native of Brodnax and graduated from Lawrenceville High School. But he made me feel good as he wrote about several of his relatives who lived in the Brodnax and South Hill areas and of whom I knew. I didn't get his permission so I will not take the liberty to mention them, although some I not only remember but even know their children.
Rev. McAden mentioned that he spent eleven years as a missionary in Costa Rica and Bolivia as well as another thirty-six years in various areas in Virginia. He wrote about how God has blessed him and his wife as they retired in 2002 and still walk several miles each day. That's great. Barbara and I do not have that luxury as I have a permanent injury to my ankle and doctors have told me I will limp for the rest of my life.
Rev. McAden wrote to thank me for my weekly column in the South Hill Enterprise. “It's the second thing I turn to every week, right after the obituaries!” He continued, “Your articles bring back so many good memories; baseball games, Saturday night movies, names of people who had such positive influence on my life, people whose leadership laid the foundation for one of the strongest towns and rural areas of Virginia. Thank you again for the time, thought, and energy you put into this significant part of the paper. Keep it up!”
Thank you so much for your comments and taking the time to write. And it's not only your comments, but those of so many of my readers that encourage me to continue to write. May God continue to bless you and your wife.
And, as my usual parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –Dr. W. W. Wilkinson was elected President of the Bank of La Crosse.
Mr. B. Rippen expressed his sorrow as he was forced to close his store in Boydton due to his landlord asking him to vacate his store building. He was asking his customers to visit his business in Clarksville.
The South Hill baseball team defeated Victoria 6-5 in ten innings. Clarence Daniel did the mound work for South Hill, striking out 13 batters. Earle Warren smacked a 2-run homer in the fourth inning.
1941 – Floyd Garland of South Hill was elected President of the Young Democrats of Mecklenburg County.
Rev. W. E. Cullers of South Hill accepted a call to be Pastor of the Burkeville Baptist Church and Bagby Memorial Baptist Church. Rev. Cullers had served Sanford Memorial Baptist Church in Brodnax.
The Sleepy Mountain Boys of WCBT, Roanoke Rapids, will appear in person at the Brodnax School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 23.
The South Hill Tobacconists had three hitters who were batting over .400 for the season. Jack Rainey was leading the team with a .456 average. Woodrow Evans was hitting .444 and Harry Mewborn was at .442.
1951 – Mr. L. E. Kent of South Hill was elected President of the Virginia Vocational Agriculture Instructor's Association.
American Legion Post 79 of South Hill was holding an open house to welcome home Sergeant Vernnon Paulette from the Korean War.
The September 4th American Legion Dance featuring Gene Krupa and his Orchestra was canceled due to Mr. Krupa's hospitalization for an appendectomy operation.
1961 – Mr. Lindsey J. Ellington died at age 60 as a result of a fall from the top of a South Hill Volunteer Fire Truck during a drill.
Stephen E. Watkins Sr. received a 25-year plaque from the Agricultural Insurance of New York for his service with the company.
1971 – South Hill Postmaster N. J. Boddie was honored by the South Hill Jaycees for his Outstanding Civic Contributions to the youth in the community.
Dr. Charles H. Crowder Jr. of South Hill was named a Charter Diplomat of the American Board of Family Practice.
Dennis Casey was installed as President of the South Hill Jaycee Chapter.
Jack M. Rainey of South Hill was honored by the A&P Company for 25 years of service.1981 – Herbert A. Hines of La Crosse died Aug. 14 at age 41, of a heart attack. He was Director of the Mecklenburg County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS). He also was Vice-President of the Virginia Association of County Office Employees.
Mrs. Nannie Smith Hudson of South Hill celebrated her 92nd Birthday on Aug. 1.
Mrs. Helen Word of Lawrenceville was appointed Executive Director of the Brunswick Health Care, Inc.
Warren Matthews of South Hill was named Vice-Chairman of the Virginia State Board of Rehabilitation Services.
Kenny French won the 1981 Trophy in the Home Run Championship of the Boydton Softball League.
1991 – Four beaches on the Kerr Lake Reservoir, closed since May 10, were reopened by the U. S. Corps of Engineers. The beaches – Rudds Creek North Beach, Rudds Creek South Beach, Buffalo Landing Beach and Ivy Hill Beach – were closed due to possible lead contamination.
Mrs. Judy Jacquelin was installed as President of the Community Memorial Healthcenter Auxiliary.
Larry Clark was installed as Fire Chief of the Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
2001 – The South Hill Centennial Committee announced the completion of the Centennial Wall in Centennial Park on East Danville St.
Timmy Legge was installed as Fire Chief of the La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department.
Darla Orr submitted her resignation as Brunswick County Planning Director, effective Oct. 1. She had accepted the position of Senior Planner of Zoning and Special Projects for Chesterfield County.
Ann Clary was set to begin her new duties as Superintendent of Transportation for Brunswick County Public Schools.
2011 – Four area citizens were announced as new board members of Community Memorial Healthcenter. They included Dr. Michael Tozzi of South Hill, John C. Lee of Chase City, Dr. David Brown of Bracey and Norman Talley of South Hill.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
