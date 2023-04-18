From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Keeping Up With California

Three years ago, when the Democrats took total control of Virginia’s government, they passed legislation that forces Virginia to follow in the footsteps of California for automobile standards for cars sold in Virginia. Those standards were not even passed by liberal California legislators but rather unelected bureaucrats that live in la la land and respond only to the governor of California. This column, however, is not about auto standards, but rather what is the next bazaar idea Californians will come up with and if the liberals once again gain control in Virginia.
Transgender
Stories across the country about school systems that approve or look the other way when our children are subjected to those who wish to screw up the minds of innocent children that have no idea they are being manipulated. These actions span from ‘drag queen’ shows to a few teachers who openly admit they are pushing students to question their biological bodies.
California is taking things one step, or rather one leap further. They are considering passing legislation that would allow the state to remove a child from their home and parents if the parents object to this manipulation (grooming) of their child. They believe that breaking up a home and placing those children in foster care as wards of the state is a fair response to parents who understand that a minor child cannot and should not be subjected to these manipulators.
California’s legislature has passed a bill to kidnap children as young as twelve from their parents if the parents do not go along with sex change medications and surgeries. The California Family Council says parents may find that their child does not come home from school because they have been put into a state-sponsored group home and their parents would not be informed. Democrat leaders do not want to hear any other viewpoints on the matter. They refused a public hearing on a bill that would stop schools from lying to parents and would block any opposition to any of their trans-religious dogma.
California Assembly Education Committee Chairman, Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), announced he will not allow a hearing on a bill to require public schools to notify parents when a child publicly identifies as the opposite sex at school claiming he’s doing it to save kids from hate speech. Muratsuchi said he did not want anyone to hear the bill proposing this policy “because a hearing would potentially provide a forum for increasingly hateful rhetoric targeting LGBTQ youth.”
Oregon and Washington Trying to Stay Even
Not to be outdone, Washington State is rushing forward. In Washington, Governor Jay Inslee (D) is expected to sign his party’s bill that denies parents the right to know where their kids are when they run away to a government shelter. Worse, it allows the schools to lie to parents about getting sex change operations without permission.
According to Dr. Jay Richards, the expanded state law completely changes the parent-school relationship and creates a perverse outcome. “This policy turns education on its head. Rather than treating parents as holding the primary authority for teaching children, which they may delegate to a school, this policy makes the education system the primary arbiter of a child’s education, and the parents as potential threats to that authority. It is deeply perverse.”
Fighting Back
This type of thinking is turning our public education system on its head. Once our free schooling for all children was the envy of the world. We now see the public starting to question what is taking place in our schools. We have seen and heard the concerns in Northern Virginia when policy makers chose to change Thomas Jefferson High School (considered one if not the best high schools in the country) in the name of equity from merit qualified instead to a quota-based entrance system.
Parents in London County had to go to court after a student was raped by another student who was transferred to another school without warning teachers. There, he raped another student. Parents around the country are learning that the courts may be the only protection they have from these foolish decisions by policymakers.
This November’s elections will determine if parents in Virginia or faceless bureaucrats in Richmond or California have the final say about our children.
We love to hear from you! You can reach us at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, 434-374-5129, or P.O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.