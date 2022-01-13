Dear Editor:

I am writing for my father, Danny Evans. He has fallen ill with a rare neurological disorder but is on the road to recovery at a rehab facility. Many of you know him as the one armed AC car guy in Brodnax. I am working hard to keep him in positive spirits and let him know he has an army behind him supporting him and organizing a card drive for him. If any of you know him, and could help support this, I would be so appreciative! His address is Encompass Health Rehab, Danny Evans, room 109. 5700 Fitzhugh Ave, Richmond, VA 23226. Thank you so very much!
Niki Evans
Troutman, NC
Commented
