The Poets Haven by Oshun the Poet

This is the last week of the year 2020. We have all faced trials, tribulations, and have been on an awful emotional rollercoaster during this pandemic. We have had to adapt to public schools becoming virtual, completely transforming our everyday routine, being quarantined even feeling so distant from humanity yet we have risen. We have remained resilient through the racial unjust, protests, pandemic and total adjustment to a way of living that we hope is only temporary. Can you tell me about it in a poem? Not to submit but for yourself.....I want you to experience that creative therapy that I feel when my feelings are poured into that ink that dries on that paper. Reflect on this year.
