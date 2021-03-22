Wild, wild weather and the Cavs were wilder

What a wild ride we had last week. First, the threat of possible tornadoes on Thursday that, thankfully, turned out to be, for us in Mecklenburg County, just a night of high winds, rain, thunder and strong lightning. Then Friday, we had some off-and-on rain in the morning. Then some snow that covered the ground in the early afternoon, and then later in the afternoon we had the sun come out. Strange, indeed.
And all that came on what the calendar listed as the final day of winter. That's right, on Saturday we had the first day of Spring, bright and sunny, but cool due to the wind.
Poor UVA. The No. 4 seed in the NCAA Playoffs could not even handle the No. 16 seed, The University of Ohio. And, it is easy to see why when the Cavs went over 10 minutes without a field goal. I am going to be critical here, even knowing that they have one of the best coaches in the ACC. Yet, he let his 7-1 center run around on the perimeter like a guard while hitting just 1 of 6 3-point shots. Down by 7 points late in the game, Jay Huff finally posted under the basket and hit two consecutive shots to end up with 9 points. But none of his teammates could hit shots either.
As a team, Virginia hit just 30% from the floor. Sam Hauser, the team's leading scorer for the season hit just 1 of 8 shots from beyond the 3-point line and was just 4 of 14 for the night. He still was the team's leading scorer with 15 points, thanks to being perfect at the foul line. Trey Murphy was the only other Cav to score in double figures, scoring 12 points on 4 of 8 3-point shots. Murphy was the only Virginia player to shoot 50% from the floor.
Oh, well, how does the saying go? Just wait until next year!!!
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –State Senator W. H. Jeffreys Jr. of Chase City announced he will not seek re-election after 16 years in office. Possible candidates for the seat were H. B. Moseley of Brunswick County and Y. M. Hodges, Mayor of South Hill.
The Senior Class of South Hill High School presented its play, “Cool Knights” on Monday and Tuesday nights. The cast included Calvin Wilbourne, Enoch Smelley, William Wartman, Hamlin Bryson, “Bene” Dortch, Carey Blalock, Robert Griffith, Charlie Watson, Mary V. Montgomery, Gladys Allgood, Nell Boswell, Virginia Smith, Josephine Clayton, Edna E. Northington, Elizabeth Rainey, Alice Dowling, Jessie Lee Hawkins, Elma Matthews, Howard Reekes, Victor Reekes, Sam Allen and Woodrow Hudson.
1941 – Dr. R. S. Montgomery of South Hill, a First Lieutenant in the Medical Corps Reserves was notified by the War Department to report for active duty on April 1 at Fort Belvoir.
Francis H. Pitzinger of South Hill graduated from the Virginia State Police Training School.
The Senior Class of South Hill High School presented its play, “Laugh Clown”. The cast included Betty Jessup, Mary Holland Ferrell, Lucy Land, Herbert Martin, D. B. Taylor, Patsy Crews, Bryon Ryland, Elizabeth McLean, DeCalb Jones, Alice Warren, Ann Simmons, George Griffith, Hunter Gee and Dennis Taylor.
1951 – An Easter Pageant, “Life and Love Triumphant” was presented at the La Crosse Methodist Church. Taking part were Jimmy Kirkland, Nancy Furr and Sylvia Clark. Nadine George was organist.
The South Hill Junior Woman's Club celebrated its Tenth Anniversary. Mrs. Floyd Garland, the club's first President, presented the Club Pin to Mrs. J. D. Jones Jr., incoming President.
1961 – Mr. C. H. Crowder announced a 500-ton capacity warehouse for the distribution of fertilizer and agriculture chemicals will open just outside South Hill within the next 30days.
Mrs. Herbert A. Elliott of South Hill was named the Outstanding DAR Chapter “Regent of the Year” at the annual convention of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Prestwould Chapter, DAR, of South Hill was awarded a Cup as the Outstanding Chapter in District III.
Mrs. Ruth Martin was elected Worthy Matron and Alfred Butts, Worthy Patron, of Loyalty Chapter Number 48, Order of the Eastern Star, South Hill.
East End High School, South Hill, was playing host to the Southern District, Group I, Math-Science Conference.
1971 – Paul F. Edmond of South Hill died March 15 at age 57. He was President of The Citizens Bank, Inc. of South Hill and served on South Hill Town Council, elected in 1967.
Mrs. Edna Turner was elected Worthy Matron and David Turner, Worthy Patron, of Loyalty Chapter Number 48, Order of the Eastern Star, South Hill.
Whitfield Gittman Jr. of Blackridge was elected President of the 2300-member Student Virginia Education Association. He was a junior English major at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Lennie Cleaton and Benny George were named co-captains of the Park View Baseball Team. Eddie Crowder was baseball coach.
1981 – Mrs. Marjorie Smithson was elected Worth Matron of Loyalty Chapter Number 48, Order of the Eastern Star, South Hill.
Samantha Sturmer of South Hill was serving as a Page in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Tommy Arnold of South Hill was elected Chairman of the Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional Airport Commission.
The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to pull out financial support of the Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional Airport.
Mrs. Dell Roberts was installed as Worthy Matron and Wilson Elmore, Worthy Patron, of Loyalty Chapter Number 20, Order of the Eastern Star, Lawrenceville.
The Brunswick Volunteer Rescue Ladies Auxiliary won First Place Honors in the Southeastern District First Aid Competition held in Richmond. Team members were Ailease Daniel, Lucille Short, Christine Lewis and Jean Wright.
Mrs. Myrna M. Vaughan of South Hill was named to the newly creation position of Operations Manager of the Bank of Brunswick.
The Brunswick County School Board elevated two persons to fill principal positions. Walden C. Evans was named Head of Brunswick Junior High and John A. Hicks, Head of Sturgeon Elementary.
The Lawrenceville Lions Club honored five members who had long-time membership with the club – F. M. Newsome Jr., the oldest living member of the club who had 35 years. M. D. Harris and R. H. Barkley, 30 years of membership; George Ketchum, 25 years and Claude Cyrus, 20 years.
Army Specialist 5 Harry M. Boyd of Bracey, a patient care specialist, was serving in Wurezburg, Germany.
La Crosse Sportswear honored employees with long-time employment, – Frances Arrington, Sarah Wright and Bernice Reese, 25 years. Celia Baird, Louise Horne and Marie Pulley, 20 years. Frances Cole, Dorothy Harrison, Clara Adcock, Louise Ezell and Rachel Jacox, 15 years.
1991 – Mrs. Mildred Judy of Clarksville accepted the position of Chairman of the Mecklenburg Commission as Blaine Lenhart had stepped down due to business duties. Michael Lyon of Clarksville was unanimously elected to fill Mrs. Judy's term.
Andrew Lucas Dugger was selected Little Mister South Hill and Amanda Louise Temple was crowned Little Miss South Hill.
Irma Powell was elected President of the Brunswick Unit of the American Heart Association.
2001 – Thomas W. Leggett, a member of the South Hill Rotary Club for 48 years and 47 of those as Secretary-Treasurer of the Club, was honored in a surprise meeting for his service to Rotary. He also was the Club's first Paul Harris Fellow, the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a Rotary member.
Spring Pageant winners in South Hill included: Little Miss, Hannah Hayes; First Runner-Up, Savanah Hall, Second Runner-Up, Emily Bohannon.
Little Mister, Emory Hare; First Runner-Up, Tuler Spillane.
Petite Miss, Terry Edmonds; First Runner-Up, Elizabeth Wells; Second Runner-Up,
Cameron Hawkins.
Cory Lett was installed as Chief of the Ebony Volunteer Fire Department. Ann King was installed as President of the Ladies Auxiliary. Firemen Bob Conner, Charlie Singleton and James King were honored with Life Memberships.
Jodi Ashworth was crowned Miss Brunswick.
Alexis Edmonds was crowned Wee Miss Brunswick. Amanda Roberts was crowned Little Miss Brunswick; Chelsea Britt was First Runnner-Up; Jessie Britt, Second Runner-Up; and Haley Roberts, Third Runner-Up.
Ashley Abernathy was crowned Miss Pre-Teen Brunswick. Christian Rivers was crowned Miss Teen Brunswick. Ashley Richardson was First Runner-Up and Jessie Bennett, Second Runner-Up.
2011 – Rachel Johnson, a Title I teacher at La Crosse Elementary School, was named Teacher of the Year for the Mecklenburg County Public Schools.
Mrs. Annie F. Walker of South Hill, the first and only female Senior Warden at Trinity Episcopal Church, completed her fourth 3-year term and announced her retirement.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful.
