Be You To Full by Oshun the Poet

Hey there Beautiful People,
I want to thank you all for following my previous newspaper column “The Poet’s Haven”. I’ve decided to go in a different direction this time; make no mistake about it I’ll still be showcasing beautiful poems yet in addition to that I’d like to inspire, uplift, and motivate you in this journey called life through inspirational stories, entrepreneurship tips, life hacks, poetry, and anything else that will push you to be your full self hence the name “Be You To Full” because you’re beautiful an we all wish to be ourselves to the fullest extend. Instead of you seeing your potential realize that those goals can be intentional and essential when you believe, when you’re inspired, when you’re motivated, and when you strive to push yourself to greatness. This column was inspired after I wrote “The Inspiration Station” on my last column of “The Poet’s Haven”. In case you’ve missed it this is an excerpt from that poem:
You are now tuned in
Your mistakes are reason to start again
Don’t clutter your mind with foolish thoughts
Don’t let negativity cloud your heart
Stand tall; rise to the occasion
No matter the challenges that you’re facing
- Oshun The Poet (LaTesha Wilkins)
We are here for you weekly!
Stay Updated via:
Instagram: @oshunthepoet
FB: oshunthepoet
Send Submissions to oshunthepoet@gmail.com to be considered as a feature in a future column.
