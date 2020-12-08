Why can't I remember to save things properly?

You have heard the explanation that you know you are getting old when you get up to go into another room, then forget why you went to that room in the first place. Mind is a little different. I will get into my pickup truck and drive downtown. Then I will forget and not remember until I drive past that particular store and then have to turn around and drive back to it. However, the nice part is that no one knows. I get a little embarrassed, but then I realize that, okay, it's just me.
This leads me into this week's column although it has nothing to do with forgetting. Anyway, a Rotary friend of mine, Allan Veeck, sent me a very interesting email and suggested this might be a great topic for a future column. I agreed, so I saved the column and was planning on using it for this week. And that's the problem, the only thing I have is the man's introduction on how he is fed up with how nothing is being done to put these people, who are committing these crimes, behind bars.
And the worst part, because the video of his very powerful talk did not save, and I did know this until Saturday afternoon when I tried to retrieve it. And because I was unable to pull up his talk, I do not even know who he is, only that he was mad and could not stay quiet any longer. Following are some of his remarks before getting into his tirade,
“When we were all younger and did something wrong, we were punished. If you did something against the law, you were tried in court and, if found guilty, sent to jail (or penitentiary and hence the word 'do penitence')”. I can remember his talking about China and the COVID-19 Pandemic, and then about Mrs. Clinton and nothing being done about that. There were others, too, I just don't remember who.
“Where are good people to turn when this type of behavior is condoned? We don't go out into the streets and loot and burn things. By these actions, good people will ultimately turn bad since there is no stick to go with the carrot.
“May God somehow save our republic.”
I'm sorry I lost it. His remarks were so powerful.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – Charles H. Morgan, Principal of La Crosse High School, announced that the grade school had been accepted into the Southern Association of Secondary Schools and Colleges.
Hughes Beverly, a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College, was coaching athletics at La Crosse High School.
Deputy Sheriff C. O. Mullins returned to his home in Boydton after a 2-week stay in a Richmond Hospital. He was hit in the head by a prisoner who was trying to escape.
1940 – The Third Anniversary of the Interstate Glass House in South Hill will be observed on Thursday, Dec. 12.
A Christmas Operetta, “Why the Chime Rang”, will be presented by grade students at La Crosse School. The event is under the direction of Mrs. Bruce Williams, Mrs. Norwood Johnson
and Miss Hattie Moseley.
The La Crosse Garden Club was sponsoring a Christmas Doorway Decoration on Dec. 20. Contestants were to send their names to Mrs. J. H. Bland.
Mrs. T. N. Harris' kindergarten and primary classes at Brodnax School will present a Christmas Program on Dec. 22.
John Hutchins Tanner of Rt. 1, South Hill, was selected “Honor Man” of his Navy Training Platoon.
1950 – A Christmas program of familiar carols will be given Dec. 24 at the La Crosse Methodist Church. The choir will consist of 80 or more mixed voices from La Crosse and South Hill. Mrs. Annie Lou Williams is the Director.
The Fifth Grade Class under Miss Vivian Smith, teacher, will sing Holiday Music on Dec. 15 at John Groom School.
Thomas J. Marlowe resigned from his position as Assistant County Agent, effective Dec. 31. He has accepted a position on the Animal Husbandry staff of Mississippi State College.
1960 – Miss Iris Layne Creedle of South Hill was among ten students at the University of Richmond elected to Beta Beta Beta Biology Fraternity.
Lucius H. Bracey Jr. of South Hill was elected to the Phi Kappa Phi's highest scholastic honor society at North Carolina State University.
The Park View Band announced it was changing its name to The Marching Dragons of Park View High School.
The East End Boys Team defeated Lunenburg High 98-15. St. Louis Jeffress led the team in scoring with 24 points. Rag Gregory, Douglas Midder, James Baskerville and Harold Hutchinson also scored in double figures. George Wright and Orney Sturdivant were top re-bounders.
The East End Girls defeated Lunenburg 43-8. Jean Thomas with 14 points and Loren Smith with 10 led in scoring.
The Park View Girls basketball team lost to Kenbridge 51-50. Glenn Simmons scored 24 points for PV, followed by Edna Newman with 21.
The Park View Boys lost to Kenbridge 53-48. Thomas Jones led the way for PV with 22 points.
1970 – “Christmas Carols By Candlelight” will be presented by the Senior Choir on Dec. 13. A special attraction will be a Brass Ensemble playing Christmas Carols under the direction of Mrs. Jimmie Keith Crowder.
The Combined Choir of Tabernacle Baptist Church will present “The Holy Birth”, a Christmas Cantata on Dec. 20. The choirs will be under the direction of Mrs. Lawrence Ray Green.
A Christmas Cantata, “Colors of Christmas” will be held on Dec. 13 at Sanford Memorial Baptist Church in Brodnax. The joint choirs of Olive Branch and Sanford will sing under the direction of Mrs. Deryl Holliday.
Bobby Hudson of South Hill was named Plant Manager of the Onisipee Burlington Mills Plant in North Carolina.
Robert S. Fortune Jr. was appointed a local agent for the South Hill Office of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.
James Walker, formerly of South Hill, was promoted to Sergeant in the Detective Division of Valdosta, Ga.
Park View defeated Greensville 82-49. Kenneth Walker of Park View led all scorers with 20 points. Buddy Morris added 19 points and Ed Rogers and Saint Walker scored 10 points each.
1980 – Miss Margaret Ann Smith of South Hill Bethel No. 63, Job's Daughters, was selected First Runner-Up in the Miss Job's Daughters state-wide pageant held in Yorktown.
Beth Woodruff, a senior at Brunswick Academy, won the Miss B. A. Pageant. Twin sisters Alice and Mary Robinson were named first and second runners-up.
Missi Sadler was crowned Junior Miss B.A. while Carole Ferguson and Kim Kidd were named first and second runners-up.
Miss Remona Ann Waller, 18, represented Brunswick County Farm Bureau in the State Pageant in Richmond.
1990 – Jon Taylor was named “Firefighter of the Year” of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
Diane Curtis was installed as President of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Beverly Walker was named “Member of the Year.”
Ricky Puryear was named “Fireman of the Year” of the Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
Robert Peebles was named the “Outstanding Fireman of the Year” of the Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department. Earl Clary was installed as Fire Chief.
Barbara Slayton was installed as President of the Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
2000 – Kellie Pearce was elected President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department.
Dr. Wallace J. Horne, director of emergency services at Community Memorial Healthcenter, received the 2000 Governor's Award for Outstanding Operational Medical Director in Emergency Medical Services.
Robert Peebles and Charles Hall received the Harold Neal Fireman's Merit Award for the Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department.
Earl Clary was installed as Chief of the Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department.
Bradford McClenny received the Harold Blick Community Service Award.
Darius Hargrove scored 38 points to lead Brunswick to a 73-72 victory over Highland Springs. Robert Crayton added 12 points and Buck Walker scored 10.
The Park View Lady Dragons Volleyball Team won their season opener with a 3-0 win over Brunswick Academy. They won the best of five matches with scores of 15-3, 15-1 and 15-9. Stephanie Greene had a big night with 13 kills and 11 points.
2010 – Joseph E. “Joe” Clary Sr. was welcomed as the newest Police Officer of the Brodnax Police Department.
Randy Brewer was named “Firefighter of the Year” of the La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department. Department President Chipper Watson was honored for 30 years of service.
Park View's Harold Bennett scored 18 points and Keith Haskins added 17 to lead the Dragons to an 85-57 victory over Lunenburg Central.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful.
