Well, this column is a little personal as it deals with some family members and the two accompanying photographs. It all started way back when my uncle, John Hart Crowder Sr., had a men's clothing store on West Danville St. which he named “Cheap John's”. It later was named The Cash Store, The Crowders Store and even later The Young Men's Shop.
What is my connection with the Crowders. Well, my Aunt Alma Nanny, married Mr. Crowder. They had a large picture hanging in the store and later took a picture of their son, Johnny, and his wife Patsy Bobbitt Crowder. Uncle John Hart had that painting with Johnny and Patsy hanging on the store wall. Patsy, by the way, was a former Miss South Hill.
It doesn't stop there. Johnny and Patsy had a daughter, Connie, and believe it or not, Connie was also crowned a Miss South Hill, making two Queens in the same family. But it dose not stop yet. Connie and her first husband, Paul Nichols, had a daughter, Christen, and you guessed it, she also is a former Miss South Hill. In fact, three generations of a Miss South Hill in the Crowder family.
But back to the original picture that was on Uncle John's store wall. Connie and her present husband, Eric Weaver, have had their picture taken with the original store photograph. With the store no longer there, Connie and Eric have placed it at the front entrance of their new home on Buggs Island Lake, near the Dam. That makes three generations owning the photograph.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –Inge's Confectionery was opening in the Butts Store building next to the Bank of South Hill on South Mecklenburg Ave.
The South Hill Harness Company was installing equipment to include a shoe repair shop.
The Nordan Hotel, South Hill's oldest hotel, was under the new management of G. A. Saunders. Harry S. Montgomery Sr. will be the new Manager.
Smith Service Station, operated by V. L. Smith, was open on U. S. Highway No. 1, two miles south of South Hill.
Mr. W. S. Northington was opening a new Cleaning and Pressing Club in South Hill next to Turner Jewelry Store on North Mecklenburg Ave.
1941 – Thomas J. Kelley became the new Manager of the Glass House in South Hill. Mr. Kelly succeeded C. P. Page.
Carl Northington of South Hill became associated with the South Side Furniture Store that is opening on South Mecklenburg Ave.
The Odom's Flower Shop in South Hill has moved from its old location and is now located in the Crews Funeral Home building.
The South Hill girls defeated La Crosse, 47-21. Alice Warren led South Hill with 26 points. The South Hill boys defeated La Crosse, 45-9. Melvin Watson led the team with 12 points. South Hill boys also defeated Boydton, 24-10. Watson led SH with 10 points.
1951 – Mr. J. G. Regan of Saint Paul, N. C., has moved to South Hill to manage the Frozen Food Locker Plant. It will be renamed Poole's Locker Foods, Inc.
Mr. R. G. “Bob” Flippen of South Hill has leased the Southside Motor Co. property and will operate it as a service station, open seven days a week.
Mrs. Elizabeth C. Moody purchased Jane's Beauty Shop in South Hill, located above W. S. Peebles & Co. Mrs. Moody will be owner and manager.
Lee Bean Jr., formerly of South Hill but now living in South Boston, was honored by the Virginia State Junior Chamber of Commerce in being named Virginia's Outstanding Young Man of 1950.
The Wake Forest College baseball team was invited to play in South America. Two players – Wiley Warren, first baseman, and Don Woodlief, pitcher, later became stars with the South Hill semi-pro baseball team. Woodlief and his wife retired in Tanglewood Shores, Bracey.
1961 – Navy Chief Machinist's Mate Woodrow W. Branch of Baskerville retired from the United States Navy after a 20-year career.
Loyalty Chapter No. 48, Order of the Eastern Star, honored its secretary who served 23 years, Mrs. Pela Bobbitt who was honored as Queen of Hearts and escorted to the East and presented a dozen roses.
The East End Girls won the season championship with a 7-0 record. Lorene Smith led the team in scoring with 59 points. Vivian Thomas scored 38 points and Gloria White had 30. The East End girls team, coached by Miss A. E. Thompson, won the Tournament Championship for three consecutive years.
The Park View JV team defeated Kenbridge, 43-42. Johnny Taylor scored 14 points and Larry Smith added 13.
1971 – Debra Rowland was crowned Honored Queen of Bethel No. 63, Job's Daughters of South Hill.
Debbie Faulkner of South Hill was selected Miss Columns for the Chowan College Queen of Spring Pageant.
Mrs. Cordie Newman was named to head the Red Cross Fund Drive for South Hill.
Navy Petty Officer Second Class Vernon G. Watson of Rt. 1, Meredithville, was serving on the attack aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Mediterranean.
Park View defeated Brunswick 54-47 for its fourth consecutive District Championship. Kenneth Walker led the way with 18 points, Buddy Morris added 15 and Ed Rogers scored 10. Reveen Robinson scored 17 for Brunswick.
The Park View Jayvees closed out a 9-1 season with a 75-46 win over the Central Jayvees. Alvin Chavis led the Dragon JVs with 17 points, Charles Thomas scored 16, Mark Callis 15 and Larry Hicks scored 11.
1981 – Father S. Russell Wilson, Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in South Hill, was honored after serving as Rector for 18½ years. Fr. Wilson also served the churches of St. Thomas in Freeman and St. Paul's in Union Level.
Charles Glasgow Butts Jr. returned to South Hill and joined the law firm of his father, C. Glasgow Butts Sr. and his cousin, James A. Butts III.
The Southside Rescue Squad of South Hill captured First Place in the District V First Aid Competition held in Chase City. Team members were Richard Moody, Jimmy Newman, Jimmy Lynn and Charles Ozlin.
Clarksville Police Chief Wayne Hogan and Russell Clary of Winchester, shared the Virginia Jaycees “Outstanding Young Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” in Virginia.
Two South Hill enlisted men – Marine Corporal Stephen L. Roberts and PFC Lugene R. Chavis – were deployed to the Mediterranean Sea for six weeks.
The Rev. Father S. Russell Wilson announced he will begin his new Ministry as Rector of St. James Episcopal Church in Warfield.
Brunswick won the Southside District Tournament with a 65-56 win over Bluestone. Grady Posey scored 20 points and was named Most Valuable Player. Todd Collie added 15 and John Thompson scored 14.
1991 – Mrs. Margaret Crowder of Boydton was honored on her retirement as Clerk of the Mecklenburg County Family Court, She was honored for her “Mainstay of Excellence”.
Robert Cumbia retired after serving 29 years as the Brodnax Postmaster.
Store Manager Linda Morgan cut the ribbon to open the Super Saver Store, located at 205 West Danville St.
Six students at Park View Senior High performed at the Southside District Regional Band performance. They included Crystal Winstead, Concert Band – Bass Clarinet; Ashanti Ghee, Symphonic Band – Clarinet; Daren Thompson, Concert Band – Tuba; Sheryl Stack, Symphonic Band – Bells; Brian Goodman, Concert Band – Trumpet; and Ryan Snead, Concert Band – Baritone.
Mrs. Page Taylor Hardage, a native of South Hill, was listed in Who's Who Among American Women.
U. S. Air Force Sergeant Jeffrey Curry, of Lawrence, was decorated with the Air Force Commendation Medal, awarded to those who demonstrate outstanding achievement service in the performance of their duties on behalf of the U. S. Air Force.
Graham H. Powers, M.D., announced the opening of the South Hill Family Medicine at 416 Bracey Lane.
Matoaca defeated Park View 52-47 to claim the Southside District Championship. Jose Hite scored a team high 14 points to lead the Dragons, Danny Watkins added 11 points.
2001 – William Hicks, a native of La Crosse, was one of the last surviving Buffalo Soldiers of an all-black Army Regiment. Hicks received a Purple Heart after being wounded in World War II.
Jeann Riedl submitted her resignation as Director to the Meherrin Regional Library, in Lawrenceville, effective the end of August.
Four members of the Central Rescue Squad, Gasburg, were recognized for responding to the most emergency calls in the year 2000 – Wade Richardson with 179 calls; Devon Clary and Patti Richardson, 137 calls each; and Luther Selby, 130 calls.
Allen Richardson was installed as Captain of the Central Rescue Squad and Wade Richardson was installed as President.
Nora Wilkins was elected President of the Brunswick-Mayfield Recreation Center.
Brunswick won the Region I Championship with a 59-55 win over Caroline. Buck Walker scored 18 points, Darius Hargrove 17 and Robert Crayton 12.
2011 –Chris Cronby of Easters was appointed to the Mecklenburg County Electoral Board to serve until Jan. 2014.
Lawrence Holmes was named Store Manager of the new South Hill Tractor Supply Co. to open at 1275 East Atlantic St. in mid-March.
William S. “Billy” Wilkinson was named to the Board of Directors of Citizens Community Bank of South Hill.
The new Boydton Life Station opened with the following awards presented: Henry Gregory, Citizen of the Year; Ashley Dellinger, answering 121 calls; Sharon Harris, Presidential Award; and Jean Dellinger, Captain's Award. John Toone was installed as Captain.
Brunswick won the Southside District Tournament with a 55-44 victory over Southampton. Javonte Green led the Bulldogs with 26 points while Brandon Stith added 15 points. Green and Stith of Brunswick and Keith Haskins of Park View were named to the All-Tournament Team.
The second seeded Brunswick Girls upset Southampton 57-43 to win the Southside District Tournament. Jamara Malone led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points and Mynesha Walker added 17 points. Malone and Walker were both named to the All-Tournament team as was Jasmine Smith of Park View.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.