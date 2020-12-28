My column is different this last week of 2020

Happy New Year to you all.
I have been writing this column for close to fifteen years and to my memory the one this week has no relationship to any of my previous columns. Why, you ask. Well, that's a good question. You see, for many years before I took over The Enterprise, the newspaper took the week after Christmas off and did not print another newspaper until after Jan. 1. Therefore, I am not able to pick up any items from those dates as is the custom. So, this column is definitely shorter and different than of my other columns.
It deals with businesses that were advertisers in Dec. 1970 but were out of business 50 years later, in Dec. 2020. For instance, gone are (no special order):
Dr. John Coleman, Optometrist; Queen's Paint and Body Shop; Watkins Rexall Drugs; Montgomery Drug Co.; Jefferys-Lambert Hardware Co.; H. K. Banfield, Texaco Oil Co.; Young Men's Shop, J. H. Crowder Jr.; Martha's (ladies wear); Western Auto Associate Store; One Hour Martinizing; Sears; Oakley Dept. Store; Holloway & Elmore Insurance; A-1 Service Co.; Crowder & Holloway Insurance Co.; South Hill Tire & Recapping Co.; South Hill Grocery Co.; Earl's Garage; T. T. Samford ESSO; Collins Motor Co.; Dugger Furniture Co.; South Hill Motor Co.; Vassar's; Smith's Market; Dairy Hart; Macks Variety Store; United Trailer Sales; Coble Dairy; J. W. Shelton Auction & Realty Co.; Neal's Texaco.
Also, Cleaton Equipment Co. Cleaton Hardware; Cleaton Pontiac-Buick; South Hill Music Co.; The Drappery Shop; Cannon Motor Co.; W. R. Grace & Co.; Powell-Covington Florist & Gifts; Super Value Health and Beauty Aide; Hines Super Market; The Gospel Nook; Holmes Home Improvement Co.; Cavalier Auction & Realty Co.; Leggett; A&P Tea Co.; Hover-Jones Construction Co.; Kindley Ford Sales; Colonial Stores; Daniel's Market; The Citizens Bank; First Federal Savings & Loan; Debbie's Diner; Earl's Welders; E. H. Harris Oil Corp.; Lynn's Radiator Service; Garland Drug Co.; Matthews Texaco; Carver Furniture Co., Inc.; Reese Motor Co.; Shoop Insurance Agency; Bracey Jewelry Co.; and Smith & Hazelwood Furniture.
Now, if you were not counting that is 62 businesses that are no longer in operation in the South Hill- La Crosse-Brodnax area.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
And, again, I hope all of us have a Happy New Year!
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
